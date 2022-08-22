ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jutes: ‘I’m Just So Grateful I Get to Call You Mine’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

It’s official: Demi Lovato ‘s relationship with boyfriend Jutes went public on Saturday (Aug. 20) thanks to a sweet post celebrating the singer’s 30th birthday.

“Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine,” Jutes captioned a slideshow of the happy couple on Instagram. “Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u.”

The “29” singer shared her happiness in a comment on the post. “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD,” she declared. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you [heart emojis] this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much.”

One day earlier, Jutes also shouted out Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck on his social feed, revealing that he co-wrote single “ Substance ” as well as album cuts “City of Angels and “Happy Ending.” “Honored to play a small part in such a monumental album. so proud of u demi, it’s a treat to watch u rip,” he wrote. “I was blown away to see billboard rate happy ending as their fav song on the album. i left that session praying everyone else loved it as much as i did. it just had the magic and i couldn’t stop thinking about it afterwards.”

The relationship marks the “ Skin of My Teeth ” singer’s first public romance since breaking off their whirlwind engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September 2020.

Check out Jutes’ adorable birthday tribute to Lovato below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by jute$ (@jutesmusic)

