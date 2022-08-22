ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

County Lags Behind Regional Affordable Housing Goals — Producing just under 7,500 new affordable housing units over the past three years, Fairfax County is nearly 5,000 units behind a goal set by the Metropolitan Council of Governments in 2021. Inflation, rising construction costs and “skyrocketing” housing values could complicate the county’s efforts to meet its ambitious target for the next decade. [DCist]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

District Taco plans two new franchise locations in Springfield and McLean

New District Tacos are coming to Springfield and McLean, the first franchise locations for the regionally-based restaurant. The Mexican fast-casual eatery, which started as an Arlington taco cart in 2009, will open its first franchise at Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. The space appears to previously have been a bank....
MCLEAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Reston, VA
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Florida State
Fairfax County, VA
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Vaccines
County
Fairfax County, VA
Falls Church, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Health
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Tysons, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Health
Fairfax County, VA
Vaccines
State
Georgia State
City
Falls Church, VA
Falls Church, VA
Health
ffxnow.com

Hindu temple in Chantilly seeks to expand with new community center

A Hindu temple in Chantilly is seeking the county’s permission to build a community center across the street from its main religious temple. The team behind the Rajdhani Mandir has filed an application with the county to construct a community building on a 10-acre site across the road from the existing temple building at 4525 Pleasant Valley Road.
CHANTILLY, VA
ffxnow.com

Vienna kid’s candle-making business is coming to Tysons Corner Center

The future is burning bright for Smell of Love Candles and its 12-year-old CEO. After starting the Vienna-based business in his family’s kitchen about two years ago, Alejandro Buxton will bring his homemade, soy and coconut wax candles to Tysons Corner Center next week, opening Smell of Love’s first brick-and-mortar location.
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Lake Anne fountain temporarily closed in Reston

Frequenters of Lake Anne in Reston will notice a change in the waters of the lake. The lake’s fountain is currently not in operation after a mechanical issue was discovered, according to Reston Association. Mike Leone, RA’s spokesperson, said that the fountain’s pump and motor burnt out.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Annual McLean 5K fundraiser returns in October

Registration is officially open for the 14th annual McLean5K. The event — which is designed for runners of all abilities — is set for Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. The start and finish line is located at McLean Square Shopping Center (6631 Old Dominion Drive). The run will...
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Linus Monkeypox#County Government#Diseases#General Health#Fchd#Ffxnow
ffxnow.com

FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park

Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

McLean arts nonprofit gets deep with gala to celebrate 60th anniversary

McLean Project for the Arts is going to Tysons for its diamond jubilee. The nonprofit will celebrate six decades of supporting and showcasing the work of artists in the mid-Atlantic region with a 60th anniversary gala at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road) on Sept. 18. Announced yesterday...
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Furniture Max Labor Day Sale: Get it while it lasts!

If you need furniture NOW at Labor Day Sale prices, Herndon’s Furniture Max is waiting for you. Great news for Labor Day shoppers: Furniture Max in Herndon is reducing prices like never before. The store-wide Labor Day Sale Event continues through the month with reduced prices and special deals that will appeal to anyone in need of furniture or fixtures for any room in the house.
HERNDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
ffxnow.com

22-year-old arrested for allegedly raping woman at knifepoint in her Reston apartment

(Updated at 10:45 a.m. on 8/24/2022) Fairfax County police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with sexual assault of a woman in her apartment in Reston. Anthony Agee, 22, was charged with intent to commit rape, abduction and the prevention of a 911 call in connection with the Sunday (Aug. 21) incident, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced in a press conference today (Tuesday).
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax City plans first-ever summer Restaurant Week, starting Monday

The D.C. region’s summer restaurant celebration may be over, but in Fairfax City, the festivities are just about to get underway. The city is expanding its Restaurant Week into a biannual occasion with its first-ever summer program on Monday (Aug. 29). Now in its fifth year, the initiative will build on “the success of the past four years while showcasing the culinary breadth of the city’s dining community,” according to a press release.
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

New jazz series kicks off soon in Reston’s Town Square Park

A new jazz series is kicking off next month in Reston Town Square Park next month. The Reston Town Center Association is launching a jazz series on Sept. 8. Called Sip & Stroll, visitors can purchase alcohol at some establishments on site and stroll to designated areas at select events.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

McLean coach recognized by Little League World Series for inspiring community after cancer diagnosis

(Updated at 4:40 p.m.) Ramón Santiago’s journey to the Little League World Series (LLWS) was a complicated one, filled with struggle as well as joy. Thanks to the efforts of some supportive parents, the McLean Little League coach’s continued dedication to his team while undergoing treatment for cancer earned him an honorable mention for the 2022 Little League Baseball Coach of the Year Award.
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy