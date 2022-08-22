The D.C. region’s summer restaurant celebration may be over, but in Fairfax City, the festivities are just about to get underway. The city is expanding its Restaurant Week into a biannual occasion with its first-ever summer program on Monday (Aug. 29). Now in its fifth year, the initiative will build on “the success of the past four years while showcasing the culinary breadth of the city’s dining community,” according to a press release.

