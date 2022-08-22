Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
County Lags Behind Regional Affordable Housing Goals — Producing just under 7,500 new affordable housing units over the past three years, Fairfax County is nearly 5,000 units behind a goal set by the Metropolitan Council of Governments in 2021. Inflation, rising construction costs and “skyrocketing” housing values could complicate the county’s efforts to meet its ambitious target for the next decade. [DCist]
NEW: Fairfax County could end local Covid state of emergency next month
An end may be in sight for the local state of emergency that Fairfax County has had in place since the COVID-19 pandemic upended government operations and daily life in March 2020. “A County Executive agenda item regarding ending the Local Emergency Declaration that was established to support response and...
District Taco plans two new franchise locations in Springfield and McLean
New District Tacos are coming to Springfield and McLean, the first franchise locations for the regionally-based restaurant. The Mexican fast-casual eatery, which started as an Arlington taco cart in 2009, will open its first franchise at Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. The space appears to previously have been a bank....
Fairfax County hopes to ‘clear the shelter,’ adding dozens of cats and rabbits for adoption
Staff at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter are hoping that their space will be cleared up — mostly of adoptable animals — with the help of a special event this Saturday (Aug. 27). In a partnership with NBC4, the shelter is hosting a “Clear the Shelters” adoption event...
Hindu temple in Chantilly seeks to expand with new community center
A Hindu temple in Chantilly is seeking the county’s permission to build a community center across the street from its main religious temple. The team behind the Rajdhani Mandir has filed an application with the county to construct a community building on a 10-acre site across the road from the existing temple building at 4525 Pleasant Valley Road.
Vienna kid’s candle-making business is coming to Tysons Corner Center
The future is burning bright for Smell of Love Candles and its 12-year-old CEO. After starting the Vienna-based business in his family’s kitchen about two years ago, Alejandro Buxton will bring his homemade, soy and coconut wax candles to Tysons Corner Center next week, opening Smell of Love’s first brick-and-mortar location.
Lake Anne fountain temporarily closed in Reston
Frequenters of Lake Anne in Reston will notice a change in the waters of the lake. The lake’s fountain is currently not in operation after a mechanical issue was discovered, according to Reston Association. Mike Leone, RA’s spokesperson, said that the fountain’s pump and motor burnt out.
Annual McLean 5K fundraiser returns in October
Registration is officially open for the 14th annual McLean5K. The event — which is designed for runners of all abilities — is set for Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. The start and finish line is located at McLean Square Shopping Center (6631 Old Dominion Drive). The run will...
FCPD: Community member finds body near Huntley Meadows Park
Fairfax County police are investigating a dead body discovered near Huntley Meadows Park in the Hybla Valley area. The body was found in “a wooded area” in the 7900 block of Janna Avenue, the Fairfax County Police Department said on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday). Due to the condition...
McLean arts nonprofit gets deep with gala to celebrate 60th anniversary
McLean Project for the Arts is going to Tysons for its diamond jubilee. The nonprofit will celebrate six decades of supporting and showcasing the work of artists in the mid-Atlantic region with a 60th anniversary gala at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road) on Sept. 18. Announced yesterday...
Family mourns loss and seeks justice for pedestrian killed in Seven Corners parking lot
The family of a Maryland man who died after a car struck him in a Seven Corners parking lot is seeking justice. Albert Sweat, 62, of Silver Spring, was killed on Thursday (Aug. 18) after two cars that were merging into the same lane collided in Wilson Blvd, Fairfax County police reported.
Furniture Max Labor Day Sale: Get it while it lasts!
If you need furniture NOW at Labor Day Sale prices, Herndon’s Furniture Max is waiting for you. Great news for Labor Day shoppers: Furniture Max in Herndon is reducing prices like never before. The store-wide Labor Day Sale Event continues through the month with reduced prices and special deals that will appeal to anyone in need of furniture or fixtures for any room in the house.
22-year-old arrested for allegedly raping woman at knifepoint in her Reston apartment
(Updated at 10:45 a.m. on 8/24/2022) Fairfax County police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with sexual assault of a woman in her apartment in Reston. Anthony Agee, 22, was charged with intent to commit rape, abduction and the prevention of a 911 call in connection with the Sunday (Aug. 21) incident, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announced in a press conference today (Tuesday).
Fairfax City plans first-ever summer Restaurant Week, starting Monday
The D.C. region’s summer restaurant celebration may be over, but in Fairfax City, the festivities are just about to get underway. The city is expanding its Restaurant Week into a biannual occasion with its first-ever summer program on Monday (Aug. 29). Now in its fifth year, the initiative will build on “the success of the past four years while showcasing the culinary breadth of the city’s dining community,” according to a press release.
Dump truck flips over near Dulles Toll Road, shutting down Hunter Mill
Updated at 7 p.m. — Hunter Mill Road has fully reopened after this afternoon’s crash, per Fairfax Alerts. Earlier: Northbound Hunter Mill Road has been closed at the Dulles Toll Road in the Reston/Wolf Trap area after two vehicles collided this afternoon (Wednesday). A driver told FFXnow shortly...
New jazz series kicks off soon in Reston’s Town Square Park
A new jazz series is kicking off next month in Reston Town Square Park next month. The Reston Town Center Association is launching a jazz series on Sept. 8. Called Sip & Stroll, visitors can purchase alcohol at some establishments on site and stroll to designated areas at select events.
McLean coach recognized by Little League World Series for inspiring community after cancer diagnosis
(Updated at 4:40 p.m.) Ramón Santiago’s journey to the Little League World Series (LLWS) was a complicated one, filled with struggle as well as joy. Thanks to the efforts of some supportive parents, the McLean Little League coach’s continued dedication to his team while undergoing treatment for cancer earned him an honorable mention for the 2022 Little League Baseball Coach of the Year Award.
