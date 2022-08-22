Read full article on original website
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life
40-year-old Marie Covington's four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Floors in Need of a Change
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How do your floors look at home? Are they in need of a fresh new look? 50 Floor can make that change in as little as one day. Check out their monthly special offers: August Special – 60% Off All Materials. Call 50 Floor...
Man dies following motorcycle crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Shoop Avenue.
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
Virginia Beach senior citizens concerned about rising rent prices
Some senior citizens in Virginia Beach are becoming increasingly concerned about rising rental rates.
Juvenile shot on Teach Street in Hampton
A juvenile male was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AKW8LN. Man dies following motorcycle crash on Tidewater …. Grants will help upgrade ECSU library, digitize historical …. VDH expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility in Virginia. From winless to state title contenders, Kempsville …
Virginia Beach Parks & Rec. proposes idea for Rudee Loop redevelopment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On August 12, the City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals to redevelop an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. Now, the city's department of parks and recreation has entered the ring to design a concept for Rudee Loop. Rudee Loop, situated where Rudee Inlet and...
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
Weekend in Virginia Beach: An Epic 2 Day VB Itinerary
Are you planning to spend a weekend in Virginia Beach? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to give you all the details on how to have a fun weekend trip to VB. There is so much to do in this beautiful southern beach city that you are going to help to fit in all in two days. No matter what time of the year you are planning to visit you are going to love the vibe and laid-back feeling that this coastal city has.
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
Man charged in death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Norfolk court
Gary Morton pleaded not guilty and asked for a court-appointed attorney. His next court date is set for Oct. 19.
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
Pedestrian seriously injured following crash on Robin Hood Road in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Robin Hood Road.
Man killed in vehicle crash in Fairmont Park, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash in the Fairmont Park section of Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Shoop Avenue, and involved a motorcyclist, according to the Norfolk Police Department. It was reported around 3:05 p.m. People...
