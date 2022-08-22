ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
What Ja’Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba can tell us about Marvin Harrison Jr.’s potential second-year breakout for Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. is very much used to answering questions about his father, and his Hall of Fame career as a wide receiver. He typically handles all questions in a poised manner while finding the politest way possible to suggest, “I get it, my dad was good, but I’m my own player, and I’ve earned everything I’ve gotten.”
Ohio State football’s Kamryn Babb remaining positive despite setback in fall camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kamryn Babb has dealt with a series of injuries during his Ohio State football career, and as of this week, he’s dealing with one more. Babb has been limited as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season after re-aggravating a knee injury. He’s been wearing a bulky brace on his left knee and has already been ruled out for the Notre Dame game. However, he’s assured that, unlike his previous injuries, this one isn’t considered to be long-term.
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener

As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
Closing Argument: THE Ohio State Buckeyes

We’ve previewed the offense and gotten hopeful about the defense, and now is the time to see who these guys are playing and tell you how this operation is going to go. We at OTE preview the games and give your more time to watch Saved By The Bell or whatever the hell you watch on your new Peacock subscription.
Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”

The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
Urban Meyer discusses 'big year' for Ryan Day, Buckeyes entering 2022

Urban Meyer loves what Ryan Day brings to Ohio State. Meyer also sees 2022 as “a big year” for Day and a loaded Buckeyes squad. During a radio appearance on Don’t At Me with Dan Dakich, Meyer called his former OC “elite” and believes Day did a great job continuing the infrastructure Mayer brought to Columbus (Via 247 Sports):
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G

In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News

It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He...
Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson charged with kidnapping, robbery in Memphis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State football defensive back Marcus Williamson was charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery in Tennessee last week. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office records, Williamson faces two counts of aggravated robbery, one county of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with/fabricating evidence over the incident that took place in Memphis last Thursday.
Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club

Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
