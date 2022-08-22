Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb optimistic for return after knee injury setbackThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football’s Kamryn Babb remaining positive despite setback in fall camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kamryn Babb has dealt with a series of injuries during his Ohio State football career, and as of this week, he’s dealing with one more. Babb has been limited as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season after re-aggravating a knee injury. He’s been wearing a bulky brace on his left knee and has already been ruled out for the Notre Dame game. However, he’s assured that, unlike his previous injuries, this one isn’t considered to be long-term.
landgrantholyland.com
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener
As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
What’s up with Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and health at cornerback?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the past couple of weeks, Denzel Burke, Cam Brown and Jordan Hancock have typically walked off the field together on days when reporters are around after Ohio State football practice. All three cornerbacks have dealt with some form of nagging physical ailment in preseason camp....
offtackleempire.com
Closing Argument: THE Ohio State Buckeyes
We’ve previewed the offense and gotten hopeful about the defense, and now is the time to see who these guys are playing and tell you how this operation is going to go. We at OTE preview the games and give your more time to watch Saved By The Bell or whatever the hell you watch on your new Peacock subscription.
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst Josh Pate says disappointing 2022 for Ohio State would be 'one of the biggest wastes of premier offensive talent'
There’s a lot of hype surrounding the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes. The preseason No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 is getting picked as a national champion. But what if Ryan Day’s squad fails to meet the high expectations for OSU this fall?. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC program a team to 'keep an eye on' regarding Ohio State commit Carnell Tate
Tennessee has been labeled as a program to keep an eye on for current Ohio State commit Carnell Tate. The Vols were considered favorites for the services of the current 4-star receiver a few months ago, but Brian Hartline and Ohio State won him over in the end. But according...
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”
The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
