Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Jails Still Desperate For Guards

For years, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has dealt with the problem of not being able to find enough detention officers to staff the county’s two jails – one in Greensboro and one in High Point. But the “great resignation” during the pandemic and a very tight...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Asking People To Complete Online Survey On Police Chief Search

The City of Greensboro doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to hire a new police chief. Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement on April 18 effective May 31. James’ retirement didn’t last long. On July 1 he started his new job as chief of the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill Police Department.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Court date for sheriff’s daughter on drug charges set for November

Grand jury adds death by distribution indictment, as well as indictments stemming from 2017 break-in The adult daughter of Alamance County’s sheriff Terry Johnson is slated to go to trial this fall on a slew of charges that stem from her alleged sale of fentanyl to a man who died of a drug overdose in September of 2021. Additionally, charges have been added from an unrelated breaking and entering crime from 2017.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint

On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
PINEHURST, NC
News Break
Politics
WBTV

One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Fire Department Receives Accreditation For Sixth Time

The Greensboro Fire Department has once again won accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). The GFD achieved accreditation by meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The GFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status...
GREENSBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect in Albemarle

Monroe Police Department has reported the arrest of a murder suspect. On Aug. 17, the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located the last juvenile believed to be involved in the murder of Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter on July 31. U.S. Marshals found the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle,...
ALBEMARLE, NC
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

