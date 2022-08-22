Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Jails Still Desperate For Guards
For years, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department has dealt with the problem of not being able to find enough detention officers to staff the county’s two jails – one in Greensboro and one in High Point. But the “great resignation” during the pandemic and a very tight...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Armed robber suspects issued $700,000 bond, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Armed robbery lands two suspects in a detention center with a total of $700,000 bond, deputies said. Two people involved in an armed robbery were arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Early on Aug. 17, deputies were called to a business on Old Hollow...
Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
Autopsy reveals man shot and killed by state trooper in Siler City had drugs in system
The North Carolina Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for the man shot and killed by a state trooper in Siler City.
Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls. There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them. Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT […]
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Asking People To Complete Online Survey On Police Chief Search
The City of Greensboro doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to hire a new police chief. Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement on April 18 effective May 31. James’ retirement didn’t last long. On July 1 he started his new job as chief of the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill Police Department.
Search underway for possibly injured woman with ‘severe dementia’ missing in High Point
An 81-year-old woman with "severe dementia" has gone missing in High Point. Police say she was spotted on a doorbell camera with blood on her face and head. Call police if you see her.
Greensboro police officer falsely accused of being involved in deadly shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer's attorney said her client fears for her life, falsely accused of shooting and killing a teenager. Greensboro Police have not identified the officer who shot and killed a teenager during a traffic stop last weekend but the department said two social media posts identified the wrong officer.
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
cbs17
Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
alamancenews.com
Court date for sheriff’s daughter on drug charges set for November
Grand jury adds death by distribution indictment, as well as indictments stemming from 2017 break-in The adult daughter of Alamance County’s sheriff Terry Johnson is slated to go to trial this fall on a slew of charges that stem from her alleged sale of fentanyl to a man who died of a drug overdose in September of 2021. Additionally, charges have been added from an unrelated breaking and entering crime from 2017.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint
On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
WBTV
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
WXII 12
Davidson County: Bacon thief caught after 2 week crime spree, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A two-week robbery spree concludes with man issued $78,500 bond, deputies said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Davidson County detectives concluded an investigation involving multiple larcenies. This theft took place from July 30 to Aug 18. The...
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Fire Department Receives Accreditation For Sixth Time
The Greensboro Fire Department has once again won accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). The GFD achieved accreditation by meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The GFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status...
Stanly News & Press
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect in Albemarle
Monroe Police Department has reported the arrest of a murder suspect. On Aug. 17, the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located the last juvenile believed to be involved in the murder of Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter on July 31. U.S. Marshals found the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle,...
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
WXII 12
Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
