New York Jets Build Fan Data Into Supercharged Consulting Arm
The New York Jets have converted a database of seven million fans into a powerful engine to help marketing partners craft sophisticated campaigns to do anything from creating brand awareness to acquiring just a handful of unique customers. Evolving out of the team’s early move into paperless tickets nine years ago, the Jets’ internal arm—partnership sales and business intelligence—is at the forefront of a move by sports teams to convert the influx of fan data into a useful tool beyond ticket sales. “It’s about targeting the right people with the right message at the right time,” Jeff Fernandez, head of the franchise’s...
NFL・
