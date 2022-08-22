Read full article on original website
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Mum left terrified after spotting looming ghostly figure behind her daughter in holiday snap
A MUM was left terrified after spotting a ghostly figure looming behind her ten-year-old daughter in a holiday snap. Sarah Williams, 38, her daughter Amelie and their friends were toasting marshmallows over a fire at a campsite on Tuesday night. Sarah said: “I went to take a picture and saw...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears
A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
I died and came back to life, ‘heaven’ was incredible I can’t wait to go back
PLENTY of us wonder what happens to us when we depart from this life, but two women believe they can tell you. Jessie Sawyer and Betty Eadie both "died" on the operating table while having surgery and were brought back to life. The pair shared their experiences of the afterlife,...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Water park is forced to close after 20 people including children were struck down with mystery illness that left them vomiting
A water park has been forced to close after 20 people, including children, became struck down with a mystery illness that left them vomiting. Whitemills Wake Water and Aqua Park in Sandwich, Kent, shut its doors yesterday after several people told the centre they had become ill after using its open-water lake.
Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours
The father of a nine-month-old baby blocked in a Thames Water worker after his family was left without water for more than 36 hours.Chris Oxley filmed the moment he took action after his request for a manager to be contacted was “rudely” refused by the worker, who allegedly swore at him.Footage recorded by Oxley at the scene in High Wycombe on Wednesday (9 August) shows the worker’s van blocked by his two cars.Oxley said on Thursday morning that he had reached 62 hours with no supply.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Thames Water planning hosepipe restrictions ‘in coming weeks’Trump’s new campaign video appears to use QAnon-themed songFox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong
SeaWorld responds after horrified guests share moment killer whales attack each other and 'blood soaks water'
SeaWorld has responded to shocking footage showing the moment killer whales appear to attack each other at one of its theme parks. You can watch the viral clip below:. The video captured by a visitor at the SeaWorld location in San Diego has been doing the rounds on social media after it was shared by the animal rights group PETA.
Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed
A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Father recalls the moment he was asked to choose between his baby or his fiancée during a traumatic delivery - before his 'warrior' son was born weighing less than a bag of sugar and died eight months later
A grieving father has recalled the heartbreaking moment doctors asked him to choose between the life of his fiancée and his unborn baby, revealing how his 'heart froze' at having to make the decision. Michael Gerry Fotheringham McConnell, 33, from Falkirk, Scotland, who already has five children, Keira, Rebecca,...
Man mauled to death by pack of 6 dogs while on the phone to partner who heard him ‘being ripped apart’
A MAN was mauled to death by a pack of six dogs while on the phone to his partner who heard him "being ripped apart". Neville Thomson, 69, was attacked by dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property in the Hokianga, New Zealand. Neville's step-daughter Stella...
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
Nursery worker, 21, died after catching hepatitis and Covid-19 while waiting for liver transplant, inquest hears
A nursery worker died after catching hepatitis and Covid-19 while waiting for a liver transplant, an inquest heard. Katie Horne, 21, died on April 11 2020, just over a month after she first visited the Princess Royal Hospital in West Sussex with jaundice, dark urine, tiredness and cramps. She was...
Mom Outraged After Mother-in-Law Calls Her ‘Gentle, Sensitive’ 10-Year-Old Son ‘Spoiled Brat’
One mom on Mumsnet was outraged after her mother-in-law called her "gentle" and "sensitive" 10-year-old son a "spoiled brat." "My mother-in-law, who I get on very well with and is a fab grandma, has seriously pissed me off," the anonymous mom wrote on the parenting forum. "But as it is an almost one-off, I feel like I should let it slide."
