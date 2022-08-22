ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Independent

Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours

The father of a nine-month-old baby blocked in a Thames Water worker after his family was left without water for more than 36 hours.Chris Oxley filmed the moment he took action after his request for a manager to be contacted was “rudely” refused by the worker, who allegedly swore at him.Footage recorded by Oxley at the scene in High Wycombe on Wednesday (9 August) shows the worker’s van blocked by his two cars.Oxley said on Thursday morning that he had reached 62 hours with no supply.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Thames Water planning hosepipe restrictions ‘in coming weeks’Trump’s new campaign video appears to use QAnon-themed songFox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed

A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father recalls the moment he was asked to choose between his baby or his fiancée during a traumatic delivery - before his 'warrior' son was born weighing less than a bag of sugar and died eight months later

A grieving father has recalled the heartbreaking moment doctors asked him to choose between the life of his fiancée and his unborn baby, revealing how his 'heart froze' at having to make the decision. Michael Gerry Fotheringham McConnell, 33, from Falkirk, Scotland, who already has five children, Keira, Rebecca,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Tyla

