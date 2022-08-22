ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: August 23, 2022

I have spent the past 10 years trying to get the attention of our mayor, our City Council, our chief of police and our news media to enforce all traffic laws in Greensboro to no avail!. Needless to say, our streets are very dangerous, many have been injured or killed,...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.  Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.  Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Asking People To Complete Online Survey On Police Chief Search

The City of Greensboro doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to hire a new police chief. Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement on April 18 effective May 31. James’ retirement didn’t last long. On July 1 he started his new job as chief of the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill Police Department.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfdd.org

Greensboro seeks public comment in police chief search

The City of Greensboro wants public input to help in the search for a new police chief. The process includes a series of virtual meetings that begin this week. Greensboro officials say even before the job posting for police chief is crafted and advertised, they want to get feedback. Three meetings will be held on Zoom this month to collect that information — two this week and one on August 31.
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

County votes against development on Union Church Road

Moore County Board of Commissioners denied a special use permit for the proposed Union Church Road development in Carthage at a quasi-judicial hearing on Aug. 23. In less than 13 minutes, the Board closed the meeting, and Chairman Frank Quis made the motion to deny the development. The Board met...
CARTHAGE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Fire Department Receives Accreditation For Sixth Time

The Greensboro Fire Department has once again won accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). The GFD achieved accreditation by meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The GFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status...
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

AKAs bring back community day in full force

After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
MOCKSVILLE, NC

