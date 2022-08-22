The City of Greensboro wants public input to help in the search for a new police chief. The process includes a series of virtual meetings that begin this week. Greensboro officials say even before the job posting for police chief is crafted and advertised, they want to get feedback. Three meetings will be held on Zoom this month to collect that information — two this week and one on August 31.

