rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: August 23, 2022
I have spent the past 10 years trying to get the attention of our mayor, our City Council, our chief of police and our news media to enforce all traffic laws in Greensboro to no avail!. Needless to say, our streets are very dangerous, many have been injured or killed,...
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
rhinotimes.com
High Point Seeks Two Historic-Minded Residents For Preservation Commission
The City of High Point Historic Preservation Commission is a nine-member board with two vacancies. This week, the city put out a call to all city residents who may be interested in having a say on the appropriateness of potential changes, construction, signage and other matters in the city’s historic areas.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Seeks Companies For New Animal Shelter Enhancements
Guilford County has already opened a brand new shiny Animal Shelter that the animals inside no doubt greatly prefer to the old shelter. However right now the county is focusing on making some improvements there that will benefit humans. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Guilford County put out a request for...
rhinotimes.com
State Of Our Community Is Pretty Darn Good For Real This Time
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a State of Our Community Luncheon every year, but this year the business leaders had some truly great successes to celebrate. Past luncheons have always been upbeat, but there was a new mood in the air at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 business related get together after a year of announcements that a new Toyota battery factory and a supersonic jet maker are opening up shop in the area.
Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Asking People To Complete Online Survey On Police Chief Search
The City of Greensboro doesn’t appear to be in any hurry to hire a new police chief. Former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement on April 18 effective May 31. James’ retirement didn’t last long. On July 1 he started his new job as chief of the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill Police Department.
wfdd.org
Greensboro seeks public comment in police chief search
The City of Greensboro wants public input to help in the search for a new police chief. The process includes a series of virtual meetings that begin this week. Greensboro officials say even before the job posting for police chief is crafted and advertised, they want to get feedback. Three meetings will be held on Zoom this month to collect that information — two this week and one on August 31.
NC’s Mark Robinson backs off his call to stop teaching science in elementary school
In Durham, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson appeared to take a step back from his position in his upcoming book on eliminating science and history curricula in elementary schools.
sandhillssentinel.com
County votes against development on Union Church Road
Moore County Board of Commissioners denied a special use permit for the proposed Union Church Road development in Carthage at a quasi-judicial hearing on Aug. 23. In less than 13 minutes, the Board closed the meeting, and Chairman Frank Quis made the motion to deny the development. The Board met...
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Fire Department Receives Accreditation For Sixth Time
The Greensboro Fire Department has once again won accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). The GFD achieved accreditation by meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The GFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status...
ourdavie.com
Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
How Greensboro Urban Loop is impacting businesses and neighbors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open early next year, a few months ahead of schedule. It's brought some growing pains to homes and businesses along the way, including a small farmer's market on Church Street. Co-owner Paul Laparra put down...
wschronicle.com
AKAs bring back community day in full force
After being forced to make changes to the event the past two years due to pandemic, last weekend the Phi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., held their 9th annual Community Day. The day began with a welcome from Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and a performance from Winston-Salem...
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
Kernersville Fire Rescue Department restoring 100-year-old fire truck
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Next November, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department will celebrate 100 years of service in the Town of Kernersville. To help mark the day, the Fire Rescue Department is restoring a special piece of history. Over the last several months, the Department has been working to restore...
