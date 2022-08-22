ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ramblin Man
3d ago

got to get out there and make that money because that's what it's all about everybody gets a piece of the pie when you get a DUI unless you're a cop or an elected official and you pull out your get out of jail free badge

John Welch
3d ago

just remember you only have to roll your window down far enough to give the oinker your info. and you are allowed to turn off or around before a checkpoint so long as you do not break any traffic laws while doing so.

Greg Brunner
3d ago

out to harassed 10,000 people for 5 maybe DUI. another Wolf revenue enhancement tax collection. I guess judges need a raise on this scam system and show how much they can violate the US constitution

