Cleveland, OH

Guardians blame it on the rain (again), Zach Plesac’s start skipped and more: Podcast

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Myles Garrett Texas A&M bobblehead to be released

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A collection of pre-release Texas A&M Greats bobbleheads includes Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett’s likeness stands in an action pose atop a field-themed base on the eight-inch tall bobblehead. A pair of columns hold footballs, and Garrett is wearing his college No. 15 jersey.
How Browns offensive line play leads to success: Film Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Watching the Browns offensive line practice each day, it’s clear why they are successful. They are consistent, detailed, and purposeful in every drill they do. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan is a master teacher, and is relentless at getting the most out of each of his players. This past Sunday, against the Eagles, was a great example of the culture the Browns have created in that offensive line room.
Jim Mueller, former Cleveland sportscaster and radio voice of the Browns, dies at 79

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on August 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

