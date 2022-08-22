Guardians blame it on the rain (again), Zach Plesac’s start skipped and more: Podcast

Read full article on original website
Ichiro ‘changed the game’ for Terry Francona, MLB: Guardians Takeaways
SEATTLE — Terry Francona always makes sure he is in the visiting dugout or on the field pregame if the Guardians are in town when opposing teams honor their legendary players. He did so when the Red Sox honored Hall of Famer David Ortiz earlier this season. With the...
Is Guardians’ Terry Francona having his best season as manager? Paul Hoynes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The inescapable truth about the past is that all the bricks are in place. Everyone knows who the heroes and villains are. All that’s left is the ranking from worst to first or first to worst, depending on your inclination.
Mariners spoil Triston McKenzie’s strong start with early home run, hand Guardians 3-1 loss
SEATTLE — Triston McKenzie’s start Thursday featured an early home run, a handful of strikeouts and another dominant stretch where he retired 18 of 20 Seattle batters. But unlike his previous outing, Cleveland’s offense was unable to rally late in a 3-1 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners starting lineups for Aug. 25, 2022
SEATTLE — Here are the lineups for Thursday’s game between the Guardians and Mariners. Where: T-Mobile Park, 4:10 p.m. TV/radio: YouTube TV, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (66-56) vs. Mariners (67-57). Starting pitchers: RHP Triston McKenzie (9-9, 3.11) vs. LHP...
In praise of Secret Superstar Jose Ramirez, who already has more than 100 RBI – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Jay Margolis:. “I was listening to a bit of the San Diego radio coverage of the Wednesday game and the announcers discussed Jose Ramirez, saying they were suitably impressed with a guy who already has 100 RBI who gets no attention nationally. It’s the same old story.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates from Game 123
SEATTLE — José Ramírez and the first-place Guardians face the Mariners in the opener of a four-game weekend series at T-Mobile Park. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Five reasons why the Guardians are in first place with 40 games to go
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Let’s get a little ahead of ourselves. A walk on the wild side if you will. If the season ended today, here’s what the AL Central champion Guardians would be dealing with in MLB’s expanded playoff field.
Making the case for roster moves the Browns should make: Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- As the final preseason game approaches, the Browns will face a number of roster decisions prior to Tuesday’s cut-down to 53 players. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe each pick one thing they believe the team should or shouldn’t do between now and then and make their case for it. Then everyone else reacts to it.
Myles Garrett Texas A&M bobblehead to be released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A collection of pre-release Texas A&M Greats bobbleheads includes Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett’s likeness stands in an action pose atop a field-themed base on the eight-inch tall bobblehead. A pair of columns hold footballs, and Garrett is wearing his college No. 15 jersey.
Browns’ Myles Garrett relishing new community science ambassador role with Cleveland Museum of Natural History
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hasn’t been on a true museum visit with Myles Garrett yet. “He’s taken me to his home museum,” Owusu-Koramoah quipped after the Browns’ Thursday practice. “He has a museum at his house, if everybody didn’t know.”
Cleveland Browns sideline hats just dropped | How to buy (8/25/22)
Cleveland Browns 2022 sideline hats are now available. You’ll find a variety of styles -- from caps to knit pom-pom hats -- to complete your spirit statement for the upcoming season. We’ve pulled together a few choices here, but so many more are available from Fanatics. Take a look.
Why starting Jacoby Brissett on Saturday is the right call for the Browns: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will play Jacoby Brissett and some other starters on Saturday night when they wrap up the preseason against the Bears. It will be the first opportunity to get a look at Brissett in a game for the Browns. He is slated to start the team’s first 11 games while Deshaun Watson serves his suspension.
Kevin Stefanski speaks on starting Jacoby Brissett for Saturday’s game: Transcript
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski answered reporters’ questions regarding Saturday night’s preseason game versus the Chicago Bears, the expected amount of time starters will play, and more before Thursday’s practice. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department.
Bernie Kosar, Tom Hamilton, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame is adding Bernie Kosar, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo and Tom Hamilton to its ranks. Induction ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower.
Former Browns center JC Tretter retiring after 8 NFL seasons, will stay on as NFLPA president
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The speculation over whether or not the Browns will bring center JC Tretter back is over. Tretter, who anchored the middle of the Browns offensive line the past five seasons, announced his retirement Thursday morning after eight NFL seasons.
How Browns offensive line play leads to success: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Watching the Browns offensive line practice each day, it’s clear why they are successful. They are consistent, detailed, and purposeful in every drill they do. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan is a master teacher, and is relentless at getting the most out of each of his players. This past Sunday, against the Eagles, was a great example of the culture the Browns have created in that offensive line room.
Jim Mueller, former Cleveland sportscaster and radio voice of the Browns, dies at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on August 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
Ex-Woodmere mayor, MLB pitcher, sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for buying credit cards on dark web, buying $10k in gas for Amazon truck
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Former Woodmere Mayor and Florida Marlins pitcher Charles Smith will spend nearly three years in federal prison for buying hundreds of stolen credit card numbers off the dark web and using the information to pay for more than $10,000 worth of gas for his Amazon delivery truck.
Bengals, Rams call second day of joint practices off early after multiple fights: NFL news roundup
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fights between two teams in joint practices are common, especially in the heat of summer. But in Cincinnati, the Rams and Bengals, who met back in February in Super Bowl 56, had numerous scraps during their joint practice on Thursday that led to the two teams stopping practice according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner.
Kevin Stefanski ‘was seeing red’ after Jacoby Brissett hit his hand on a too-close defender: Browns quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns got a minor scare during Thursday’s practice when Jacoby Brissett hit his right hand on some part of a defender and emerged from the play flexing his fist a bit. But he quickly shook it off, remained in the 11-on-11 drill and handed the...
