ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

More than 3,000 without power in Palo Alto Monday morning

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrQPy_0hQfsBbI00

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — About 3,000 customers were without power in Palo Alto on Monday morning, the city’s utility department said. Staffers were working on finding the cause of the electrical outage affecting northeast neighborhoods of the city, the utilities department said on social media.

High-speed rail to San Jose passes another hurdle

More than 3,000 customers were affected as of 9 a.m., according to an outage map at https://utccoutage.cityofpaloalto.org/maps/OutageWebMap/

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
rwcpulse.com

As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand

Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday

An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
SAN RAMON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo Alto#Bay City#The Utilities Department#Nexstar Media Inc
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley Pride coming to San Jose this weekend

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The Silicon Valley Pride festival and parade is coming to downtown San Jose this weekend. The festival will be held in Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park Aug. 27 from 6-11 p.m. and Aug. 28 from noon-6 p.m. A parade will be held 10:30 a.m.-noon on North Market Street from West Julian […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
SAN RAMON, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied

A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in crash along Moorpark Avenue in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an automobile in San Jose Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the area of S. Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue just west of the Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange.San Jose police said on the department's Twitter page the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A juvenile passenger in the auto was also transported with moderate injuries. There were road closures in the area as police conducted the investigation.It was the 42nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 and the 44th victim, police said.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose

The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Bay Area Forecast: Much Cooler Changes Ahead

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri has the latest on the cooler changes coming to the Bay Area in your Microclimate Forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
beyondthecreek.com

Sprinkles Opens at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon

Over two years ago, we learned that Sprinkles would be coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon and they have now opened. Check out their menu here. I tried the dark chocolate cupcake and it was quite decadent. Very rich.
KRON4 News

Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Brush Fire on Side of I-680 Burns Close to Homes in San Jose

Firefighters battled a brush fire on the side of Interstate 680, close to several homes in San Jose Wednesday. The fire started on the vegetation on the side of the freeway then spread to a condominium complex on the 600 block of Easton Drive at around 1:45 p.m., firefighters said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy