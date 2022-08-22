More than 3,000 without power in Palo Alto Monday morning

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — About 3,000 customers were without power in Palo Alto on Monday morning, the city’s utility department said. Staffers were working on finding the cause of the electrical outage affecting northeast neighborhoods of the city, the utilities department said on social media.

More than 3,000 customers were affected as of 9 a.m., according to an outage map at https://utccoutage.cityofpaloalto.org/maps/OutageWebMap/

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

