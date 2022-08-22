Read full article on original website
Judge to make ruling over whether Kemp must testify in election probe within a week
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that the Fulton County district attorney can continue to investigate and potentially prosecute 11 of the so-called false electors. That same judge also heard arguments about why Gov. Brian Kemp’s attorneys believe he shouldn’t have to testify before the...
Latest filing sheds more light on Fulton DA's election interference probe
LISTEN: A new court filing in the Fulton county grand jury investigation examining election interference has new details about why Gov. Brian Kemp was subpoenaed. GPB's Stephen Fowler has more. A new filing from the Fulton County District Attorney's office paints the clearest picture yet of the scope of a...
capitalbnews.org
What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Fulton response to Brian Kemp attorney arguments | Motion to quash subpoena
Fulton response to Brian Kemp attorney arguments | Motion to quash subpoena. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A Fulton County judge is hearing a motion...
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Kemp earmarks $125 million for school health centers
Georgia’s governor is designating $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
hallcounty.org
New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use
Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the Hall County Landfill will cease accepting the following forms of waste: boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam and propane tanks. General household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the life of our local landfill, allowing...
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
Gwinnett County makes changes to garbage collection agreements. Here’s why
Citing rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues, and a higher volume of trash and recycling, Gwinnett County officials are making changes to the county’s contract with garbage companies servicing the county. County officials say changes to the agreement will increase payments to haulers and provide...
Books banned from Forsyth County schools are allowed to return to libraries
Parents and students were still discussing the banning of 8 books in April at the Forsyth County School Board meeting.(Photo/John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) In a dramatic reversal, the Forsyth County School District and a committee have allowed seven of eight books that were banned earlier this year to be placed back in the schools.
nowhabersham.com
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand
(GA Recorder) — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta Thursday upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location
Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Private probation firm in Covington told to find new location
COVINGTON — A request from a private probation agency to continue operating in the incorrect zoning was denied by the Covington City Council. During a public hearing at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting, Craig Taylor, owner of Judicial Alternatives of Georgia, requested a special use permit to continue operating at 6195 Floyd St., at least through the end of the year.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds
Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. For details follow this link to the latest article on the advisory. The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August...
35-acre mixed-use development gets approval from FoCo Planning Commission
A map of the planned developments on Ronald Reagan Boulevard(Image by Fuqua Acquisitions) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Fuqua Acquisitions to build several developments on 35.36 acres of land on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
