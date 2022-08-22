ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
capitalbnews.org

What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Government
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Kemp earmarks $125 million for school health centers

Georgia’s governor is designating $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
GEORGIA STATE
hallcounty.org

New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use

Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, the Hall County Landfill will cease accepting the following forms of waste: boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam and propane tanks. General household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the life of our local landfill, allowing...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Absentee Ballots#Registered Voters#Election Local
nowhabersham.com

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

(GA Recorder) — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta Thursday upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location

Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Private probation firm in Covington told to find new location

COVINGTON — A request from a private probation agency to continue operating in the incorrect zoning was denied by the Covington City Council. During a public hearing at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting, Craig Taylor, owner of Judicial Alternatives of Georgia, requested a special use permit to continue operating at 6195 Floyd St., at least through the end of the year.
COVINGTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds

Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County

UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. For details follow this link to the latest article on the advisory. The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August...
COBB COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy