Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
MLive.com
Jackson-area football players to watch in 2022
JACKSON -- A new football season is about to kick off with plenty of players poised to have big seasons. Here are some of the players around the Jackson area to keep an eye on in 2022.
Dewitt, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Dewitt. The Haslett High School football team will have a game with DeWitt High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00. The Haslett High School football team will have a game with DeWitt High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
MLive.com
Everything you need heading into Week 1 of the high school football season in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The 2022 football season is about to get underway. Teams are making the final preparations in order to be ready to kick off Week 1 games, with games around the area getting us off to a strong start to 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Daily
Bonnie Tholl named Michigan softball coach
Longtime associate head coach Bonnie Tholl will succeed Carol Hutchins as head coach of the Michigan softball program, the school announced in a release Wednesday afternoon. She is the fourth head coach in program history. “The greatest honor of my life has been to wear ‘Michigan’ across my chest as...
Michigan State Football: Bai Jobe listed as one of top “freaks” in 2023 class
Michigan State football’s top-ranked commit in the 2023 class is listed as one of the top “freak” athletes in the cycle by 247Sports. When Mel Tucker edged out Oklahoma and Alabama for Bai Jobe, a top-75 recruit in the 2023 class, Michigan State football fans felt like they were no longer just a recruiting punching bag.
Centre Daily
Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class
One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
Emoni Bates officially transfers to Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. “I love my city and coming home to do something...
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
Detroit Wing Company opens East Lansing location
Wing lovers have a lot to be happy about, as Detroit Wing Company is officially open for business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Lead service line replacement coming to busy Jackson road
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Jackson is working to replace more than 11,000 lead service lines. It’s part of a plan to refresh the cities water–one pipe at a time, and a large phase in the project is set to begin near downtown on Monday. “It’s good to note for our residents that […]
Boy, 16, reported missing in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – The Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing out of Laingsburg. Brock Johnston was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, around Laingsburg High School, according to an advisory from MSP. Johnston is described...
2 women hospitalized after vehicle collision in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A crash at a Jackson intersection left two women hospitalized Saturday, police said. At about 2:57 p.m. Aug. 20, an officer from the Jackson Police Department responded to a traffic crash report at the intersection of Cooper and Ganson streets in Jackson. A vehicle ran a red...
WKHM
JSO presents free summer concert August 26: Heroes & Heroines
Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Symphony Orchestra continues its 40-year-old tradition of summer pops concerts Friday, August 26 in downtown Jackson with “Heroes and Heroines,” a performance honoring both fictional and real heroes through iconic music. The first half of the concert features themes from Superman, Spiderman,...
WILX-TV
Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
Comments / 0