Jackson, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Bonnie Tholl named Michigan softball coach

Longtime associate head coach Bonnie Tholl will succeed Carol Hutchins as head coach of the Michigan softball program, the school announced in a release Wednesday afternoon. She is the fourth head coach in program history. “The greatest honor of my life has been to wear ‘Michigan’ across my chest as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class

One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying

Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WILX-TV

Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lead service line replacement coming to busy Jackson road

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Jackson is working to replace more than 11,000 lead service lines. It’s part of a plan to refresh the cities water–one pipe at a time, and a large phase in the project is set to begin near downtown on Monday. “It’s good to note for our residents that […]
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

JSO presents free summer concert August 26: Heroes & Heroines

Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Symphony Orchestra continues its 40-year-old tradition of summer pops concerts Friday, August 26 in downtown Jackson with “Heroes and Heroines,” a performance honoring both fictional and real heroes through iconic music. The first half of the concert features themes from Superman, Spiderman,...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
EATON COUNTY, MI

