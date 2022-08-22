Read full article on original website
Related
generalaviationnews.com
Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2022
The Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame Oct. 8, 2022, in Carmel, Indiana. Laura Goldsberry: First Female U.S. Customs Service helicopter pilot. Maj. Charles Hall, USAAF: First Tuskegee Airman to down an enemy aircraft in World War II. Mike Hudson: Leader of Rolls-Royce...
generalaviationnews.com
NTSB releases preliminary report on accident where co-pilot leaves plane mid-flight
The NTSB has released its preliminary report on a North Carolina accident where the co-pilot left the plane mid-flight and plunged to his death. The preliminary report was released Aug. 22, 2022, on the July 29, 2022, accident. Investigators note that the report includes “preliminary information, subject to change, and may contain errors.”
generalaviationnews.com
New runway opens at 21D
A new 3,500-foot runway is now open at Lake Elmo Airport (21D) in St. Paul, Minnesota. The new runway is part of a multi-year project to improve airfield infrastructure and provide safer operations, according to officials with the Metropolitan Airports Commission. Runway 14-32, which opened to traffic July 20, 2022,...
Comments / 0