Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth brewery ranks fast food sauces & their list may surprise you

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwDjr_0hQfrl9700

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is your favorite fast food sauce? Are you a Whataburger spicy ketchup person? A McDonald’s sweet and sour fan? The choices are endless.

But, just because a task is daunting, doesn’t mean it’s impossible. One Fort Worth brewery has taken the challenge. Martin House Brewing has released its list of the Top 10 Fast Food Sauces.

The brewery posted the list on its Twitter page , saying “Looks about right.” Well, we’ll be the judge of that.

So, what does their list include? Here are the sauces they say are the best, from 1st place to 10th:

  1. Jack In the Box Taco Sauce
  2. Whataburger Honey Butter
  3. Chick-Fil-A Sauce
  4. Raising Cane’s Sauce
  5. Taco Cabana Salsa Ranch
  6. McDonald’s Tartar Sauce
  7. Sonic Drive In Ranch
  8. Arby’s Cheese Sauce
  9. Dairy Queen Gravy
  10. Whataburger Spicy Ketchup

Definitely a bold list, which we have to respect. We were not expecting McDonald’s Tartar Sauce on the list but Whataburger Honey Butter at number 2 is definitely a solid answer I think many Texans can agree on.

