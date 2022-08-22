Read full article on original website
Surveillance image released of vehicle used by suspect in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have released an image of what they say is the vehicle driven by a suspect in a murder at North Pointe Estates on August 23, 2022, in an effort to find the driver. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored 2015 Nissan Altima with South Carolina...
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23. Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday....
SC mom saves her kids as truck barrels toward them at school bus stop
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — A Lexington County mother's quick reaction helped avoid a potential tragedy as she yanked her children out of the way of a suspect's speeding vehicle. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Dixie Street in Batesburg-Leesville. Ciara Johnson says around 3 p.m. she walked down her driveway...
wach.com
Officials seek woman accused of stealing a cell phone
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs to identify a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from the employee's breakroom at the Circle K gas station on South Lake Drive. LOCAL FIRST | Fatal North Pointe Estate victim identified; police identify suspect car. Officials say the...
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
Fire reported at DJJ campus Thursday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire has damaged a woodworking shop behind the school at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) campus off Broad River Road. Joe Cashion, with DJJ, said a staff member noticed smoke coming from the building housing the wood shop around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and called the fire department.
WRDW-TV
Police consider enhancing safety protocols after deadly shooting near Orangeburg campuses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols. The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday...
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
The Post and Courier
Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense
LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
Suspects arrested in armed robbery and assault of 80-year-old in Augusta Mall parking lot
A man who reportedly assaulted and robbed an 80-year-old woman in the parking lot of Augusta Mall back in June has been apprehended.
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
Burke Co. woman allegedly stole more than $20,000 from 95-year-old mother in hospice care
A Burke County woman is wanted for questioning after allegations that she stole more than $20,000 from her 95-year-old mother who was in hospice care at an area nursing home.
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County deputy has found a home in the special victims unit
Investigator Carleisha Gilliam knew she wanted to work in law enforcement at an early age. Gilliam told people, even at 3 or 4 years old, she wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and she stuck to that plan. Gilliam graduated from Lander University and went to graduate school at...
Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
Victim dies in shooting at Columbia apartment complex, suspect wanted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old man who was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia has died from his injuries. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. They found the man with injuries to his upper body.
wach.com
Man dead after Sumter County Crash
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
abccolumbia.com
CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police say they’re not giving up on search for man missing for five years
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say they are not giving up searching for a man who has not been seen in five years. Investigators say Tommy Brailey was last seen driving away from a Wesmark Boulevard nightclub on August 24th 2017. At the time, police say Brailey was...
The Post and Courier
Assault charges dropped for Columbia-area deputy fired after pulling woman by hair
COLUMBIA — Assault charges against a former Richland County deputy were dropped Aug. 23 after the victim, who was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground, didn’t show up for court. Former Deputy Kyle Oliver was fired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and arrested on...
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
