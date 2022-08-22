ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Officials seek woman accused of stealing a cell phone

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs to identify a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from the employee's breakroom at the Circle K gas station on South Lake Drive. LOCAL FIRST | Fatal North Pointe Estate victim identified; police identify suspect car. Officials say the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaston, SC
City
Hampton, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
Gaston, SC
Crime & Safety
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
News19 WLTX

Fire reported at DJJ campus Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire has damaged a woodworking shop behind the school at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) campus off Broad River Road. Joe Cashion, with DJJ, said a staff member noticed smoke coming from the building housing the wood shop around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and called the fire department.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#Cayce Police
The Post and Courier

Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense

LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Man dead after Sumter County Crash

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD swarm Forest Drive Walmart for active “crime scene”

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is trying to determine what took place at the Walmart along Forest Drive after responding to an incident at the shopping center just after 10 Tuesday night. According to police who are actively investigating the incident tell ABC Columbia News the area is being deemed a “crime scene”. Our camera crews at the location say at least a dozen Columbia Police officers were outside of the Walmart checking the surrounding area for possible evidence at the site of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy