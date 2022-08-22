Read full article on original website
Newest Subway in Bridgeport opens for business
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Owned and operated by Bridgeport’s Gentry Vass and her company JVG Restaurant Group, LLC of St. Albans, the Johnson Avenue Subway is open for business. “We are currently open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. We will be adding a drive-thru soon with extended...
Restaurant Road Trip: Mill Creek Drive-In
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – If you’re driving on Rt. 219 coming from Elkins heading towards Snowshoe, you might go right past this hidden gem that local residents call The Freeze. Owners say they only serve home-cooked meals because that’s just the way they’ve always done it. the dine-in, carry-out, and walk-up service diner has […]
New Cocktail Bar Opens in South Wheeling
A decent cocktail can be hard to find – but not anymore! You can now enjoy an incredible cocktail with hand-muddled, fresh ingredients imported from around the globe and mixed to perfection right here in Wheeling. The Foundry, South Wheeling’s new cocktail bar, has you covered. Every item on their cocktail menu is made precisely and with only the best ingredients, from a Watermelon Mojito with mint that is hand-picked right in front of you to a Foundry Old Fashioned with an imported wild cherry garnish. The Foundry prides itself on consistency and quality, ensuring that each and every cocktail is perfect.
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Mack W. Green
Mack W. Green, 78 of Webster Springs passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Summersville Regional Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1944 in Webster Springs to the late Allen Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Payne Green. He worked for the School Board, enjoyed fishing, was an avid hunter,...
Mon Commission: Mountaintop Beverage impact will be enormous locally, statewide
MORGANTOWN -- Seeing is believing. And members of the Monongalia County Commission said Wednesday they believe people are going to be amazed when they see Mountaintop Beverage. �. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
City of Bridgeport employees combine for over 200 years of service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “I want to see the employees recognized for their hard work and their good work and make the employees feel important and appreciated”, Donna Krivosky, City Clerk. Donna Krivosky is a City Clerk for the City of Bridgeport. “Never in a million years...
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
UPDATE: Preston County road now closed through Friday
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
Little Kanawha Reading Series to host Marie Manilla
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - As part of the ongoing Little Kanawha Reading Series, Glenville State University will play host to Marie Manilla next month. The event will be on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library. It is free and open to the public. A...
Main Street Bridge reopened in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Main Street Bridge in Wheeling is now open. The bridge was closed so the West Virginia Department of Highways can use a crane to lift stones that fell into Wheeling Creek. The stones fell into the creek after a crash killed two people. Wheeling police say they are still trying […]
Three things to do this weekend in Morgantown
August is drawing to a close, and the fall semester is in full swing. Whether you are thrilled to be back to school or still clinging on to the last few weeks of summer, take some time this weekend to do something fun. Check out our recommendations for three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown
This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
Morgantown woman charged with shooting at a woman, shattering car window
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she fired a shot at another woman and shattered a car window. Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at a Morgantown home on Tuesday around 4:48 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Following an investigation, it...
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Aug. 28
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses advising during inflationary times. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
Bridgeport to see more business during football season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As football season is right around the corner, the Bridgeport and Clarksburg area will see an increase in traffic. As most people are planning for college gamedays, they may be wondering where they are going to eat or where they will stay. During football season, Bridgeport...
