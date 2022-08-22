A decent cocktail can be hard to find – but not anymore! You can now enjoy an incredible cocktail with hand-muddled, fresh ingredients imported from around the globe and mixed to perfection right here in Wheeling. The Foundry, South Wheeling’s new cocktail bar, has you covered. Every item on their cocktail menu is made precisely and with only the best ingredients, from a Watermelon Mojito with mint that is hand-picked right in front of you to a Foundry Old Fashioned with an imported wild cherry garnish. The Foundry prides itself on consistency and quality, ensuring that each and every cocktail is perfect.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO