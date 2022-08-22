ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

CC: Life Enrichment Center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Life Enrichment Center is in need of volunteers to read to area students for one hour a week. This is a small ask that can make a huge impact on a child’s life. If you would like to be a volunteer and read...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
odu.edu

Early Campus Closure Next Friday

Old Dominion University will close at noon on Friday, September 2, 2022. Beginning at noon next Friday, classes will not meet, and offices will be closed. The University will resume normal operations the following day (Saturday, September 3, 2022). In addition to the noon closure next Friday, the following parking...
NORFOLK, VA

