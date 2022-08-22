Read full article on original website
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne Rothberg
WAVY News 10
CC: Life Enrichment Center
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Life Enrichment Center is in need of volunteers to read to area students for one hour a week. This is a small ask that can make a huge impact on a child’s life. If you would like to be a volunteer and read...
WTKR
Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival returns for its 16th year in Hampton Roads
SUFFOLK, Va — Looking for something fun and delicious to do this upcoming September?. Then the 16th annual Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival is just for you. The festival will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in historic Downtown Suffolk. The event...
Norfolk group home for disabled veterans pleads for help as it faces closure
With inflation still on the rise, one local non-profit is making a desperate plea. A Hand in Need is asking for donations to help the seniors and veterans they serve.
Norfolk business owner paying it forward with school supply drive
"It's definitely overwhelming. When we first put it out there, donations were just coming and coming and coming," she said.
Free food distribution event at Virginia Beach amphitheater opens early
Residents of Hampton Roads are lining up to receive free food Tuesday morning at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach senior citizens concerned about rising rent prices
Some senior citizens in Virginia Beach are becoming increasingly concerned about rising rental rates.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
WAVY News 10
Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
The Just Heal Bro Tour is coming to Norfolk
The "Just Heal Bro" tour is coming to Norfolk State University on August 26 at 5 pm. The event will be at the Dorothy B. Brothers Auditorium of the NSU Student Center.
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Juvenile shot on Teach Street in Hampton
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile male who had been struck by gunfire.
Gov. Youngkin tours minority-owned businesses at Patrick Henry Mall
Management says more than half of the local businesses here in Patrick Henry are owned by minorities, and the mall is thriving, not just surviving, at a time when indoor malls are largely dying.
odu.edu
Early Campus Closure Next Friday
Old Dominion University will close at noon on Friday, September 2, 2022. Beginning at noon next Friday, classes will not meet, and offices will be closed. The University will resume normal operations the following day (Saturday, September 3, 2022). In addition to the noon closure next Friday, the following parking...
Man dies following motorcycle crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Shoop Avenue.
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
Man shot on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
