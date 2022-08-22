Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Related
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
BAE Systems to perform extended work aboard USS Ross
NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- BAE Systems has received a $107.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71). Under this extended dry-docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA) contract, the company will perform the modernization work at its Norfolk, Virginia shipyard. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $123.8 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005293/en/ BAE Systems has received a $107.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy to modernize the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71). (Credit: BAE Systems)
proptalk.com
See the Bay: Three Virginia Maritime Museums
The next time you’re in the Southern Bay, you’ll want to put these three Virginia maritime museums on your list. If you start in Deltaville, you could even hit all three museums in one weekend. Deltaville Maritime Museum. Located in Deltaville, VA, the Deltaville Maritime Museum is celebrating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies following motorcycle crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Shoop Avenue.
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
Virginia Beach designates Ride Share pick-up and drop-off zone at Oceanfront
As part of the transportation planning for this weekend’s East Coast Surfing Championship and Concerts at the Oceanfront, a designated Ride Share pick-up and drop-off zone will be provided.
southerntrippers.com
Weekend in Virginia Beach: An Epic 2 Day VB Itinerary
Are you planning to spend a weekend in Virginia Beach? Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to give you all the details on how to have a fun weekend trip to VB. There is so much to do in this beautiful southern beach city that you are going to help to fit in all in two days. No matter what time of the year you are planning to visit you are going to love the vibe and laid-back feeling that this coastal city has.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Top 10 airports with highest percentage of cancellations includes Norfolk International
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia travelers be warned. Norfolk International Airport has one of the highest percentages of flight cancellations in the United States. As flight cancellations wreak havoc across the country, InsureMytrip set out to help empower passengers to make...
Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex hosting hiring fair
Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Dam Neck Annex will hold a hiring fair for its Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) Department.
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
Maritime defense manufacturer breaks ground on Chesapeake campus
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maritime defense manufacturer Fairbanks Morse Defense broke ground on a training and service center in Chesapeake Tuesday morning, a 45,000-square-foot campus that's expected to bring around 50 jobs. The campus will be used to train technicians that serve the Navy, Military Sealift Command and Coast Guard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
Man who admitted to Hampton Roads killing spree in March appears in VB court
Cola Beale, the man at the center of a killing spree that happened back in March of 2022 appeared in Virginia Beach court on Thursday.
Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30
The second and final 50-cent hot dog night of 2022 is coming up August 30 at Harbor Park.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Man shot on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony
As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
Comments / 0