Keep your readers away from a 404 with a 301. If you have a website, the last thing you want is a 404 error page when a page link cannot be found. Not only is it bad for your Google search rankings, but it is also bad for the reader experience if they walk away empty-handed. You would also lose a lot of valuable backlinks from other sites if your page link breaks. So if you change a page link, you need to set up a 301 redirect rule which will automatically redirect Google and your readers to the page’s new location. Here’s how to set up a 301 redirect in WordPress.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO