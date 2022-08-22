Read full article on original website
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Phone Arena
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
Android Authority
How to find hidden apps on your iPhone
No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users
After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
TechCrunch
Google Play Games for PC is now available to all players in five countries
The limited beta first restricted select players in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan with expansion to Thailand and Australia in March. The search giant noted that it is also reducing system requirements so more users can play these games. The earlier beta mandated players to have a system with...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
Android Authority
Now even Redmi Note phones might skip the bundled charger
An upcoming Redmi Note phone in India is apparently missing a bundled charger. This would mark the first time that Xiaomi has ditched the charger from Redmi Note phones. One of the most divisive trends in the smartphone industry is the push to drop bundled chargers, as the likes of Apple, Samsung, and several other brands ditched the adapter in their high-end phones.
Android Authority
Is wireless charging bad for smartphone battery health?
Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
Android Authority
How to set up a 301 redirect in WordPress
Keep your readers away from a 404 with a 301. If you have a website, the last thing you want is a 404 error page when a page link cannot be found. Not only is it bad for your Google search rankings, but it is also bad for the reader experience if they walk away empty-handed. You would also lose a lot of valuable backlinks from other sites if your page link breaks. So if you change a page link, you need to set up a 301 redirect rule which will automatically redirect Google and your readers to the page’s new location. Here’s how to set up a 301 redirect in WordPress.
Simple Introduction to Google Identity Services
With Google Sign-In [going away], developers would need to work with new service called Google Identity. Google Identity service, Google has designed two flows: Sign-in flows - Apps which just need to know user’s email, name for auth. Authorisation flows - apps which need to access Docs API, Sheets API on behalf of the user. This has become a mess of docs and seemingly relevant code which will render your app unusable. So I am gonna make it simple for you to decide.
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
Digital Trends
How to update Alexa
From talking about the weather to answering questions about the latest celebrities, Alexa is one useful voice assistant – and even more so if you connect compatible smart devices around your home or try out some more complex skills for playing games or music. But like all software, Alexa needs occasional updates to help make the voice assistant more efficient, fix bugs, make it easier to understand commands, and add new capabilities.
Android Authority
How to uninstall Microsoft Teams from Windows
There's an extra step you need to be aware of. Microsoft Teams is one of the many remote work apps that saw its popularity grow exponentially during the pandemic. Even if you don’t need it for work, anyone who bought a new Windows laptop or upgraded to Windows 11 would be greeted with a Microsoft Teams logo installed by default and locked to the taskbar. If you don’t plan to use it anymore, here’s how to uninstall Microsoft Teams from Windows.
Android Authority
How to change the font in WordPress
Pro tip: Don't use Comic Sans. Fonts can make or break how people view your website. Choose the wrong font, and you will lose all credibility. Choose the right font, and people will come to visit regularly just to admire the typography. So how do you change fonts in WordPress? Is there a plugin to do all the work for you, or do you have to get down and dirty with the theme code? We will look at both possibilities.
Android Authority
How to add Google Analytics to WordPress
Copy and paste a small snippet of code, and you're done. If you are running a website, especially for business, you need to keep track of where your visitors are coming from. The best way to do this is to use Google Analytics, which involves placing a small piece of code on your site. Google can then record everyone who lands on your web property. Here is how to add Google Analytics to WordPress.
