Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 24 – August 25, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Inmate dies at Sweetwater County Detention Center; investigation underway
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate who was temporarily being housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a check of the facility at around 11:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and in-house medical staff immediately attempted lifesaving measures while...
Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)
Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and a former resident of Brighton, Colorado. Following Cremation, a Rosary and Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
James Franklin Baker (December 8, 1940 – August 17, 2022)
James Franklin Baker, 81, of Green River, Wyoming joined the lord on August 17, 2022. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 25, 2022
August 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wedding Announcement: Carter and Estep
Derrick Sean Carter and Jayda Fay Estep are more than excited to announce their marriage, which took place on August 12, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. The groom is the son of Hodgie and Heather Carter of Rock Springs, WY. The bride is the granddaughter of Wanda Pechacek of Rock Springs,...
Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)
Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming 69 years, and a former resident of Seattle, Washington. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born on January 19, 1932,...
Delores Margaret Smith (February 28, 1929 – August 23, 2022)
Delores Margaret Smith, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the SCM Parrish Center.
Rock Springs, Lyman, and Farson-Eden in season’s first football polls
August 25, 2022 — The first WyoPreps.com high school football poll has been released. In Class 4A, Rock Springs is ranked fifth, with defending champ Sheridan leading the way. The Tigers and Sheridan played in last season’s 4A state championship game, with the Broncs winning 45-27. Cody leads...
17th Annual Art on the Green winners announced
GREEN RIVER, WY — The 17th Annual Art on the Green event held on August 19 and 20, 2022 was well received by the community. Forty-five artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D Art competition for 24 hours straight. The weekend began with a bang at 11 a.m. on Friday. All competitors began the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Brittany Gray @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p, 21+. SAT,...
“Wild Things” are happening at the CFAC
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition is opening at the Community Fine Arts Center on Thursday, September 1 with a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. A retrospective of original paintings and illustrations by Maurice Sendak has been touring many museums and libraries across the...
