Lincoln Police arrest suspect in Casey’s shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting at the Casey’s at 27th and Superior Streets last weekend. Dominic Gomez, 18, of Lincoln was arrested on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., police say. Investigators arrested Gomez around 12th and A Streets.
18-year-old charged with stabbing man in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested an 18-year-old who is accused of stabbing a man near First Street and Cornhusker Highway on Tuesday. A 39-year-old man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed near an apartment complex. Police spent several hours...
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
Man has life-threatening injuries after falling off box truck, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man is in the hospital after he fell off the back of a box truck while painting fire hydrants on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. Around 1:22 p.m., officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to a neighborhood near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road on a report of a traumatic injury.
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
Dog rescued from overnight fire at northwest Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Labrador puppy was saved from an overnight fire in northwest Lincoln late Monday night, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The home near Northwest Third Street and Northwest Tudor Lane sustained significant damage after a pellet smoker lit the upper deck on fire. LFR...
Lincoln rent now averages more than $1,150 as record prices bust bank accounts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Americans are getting hit with record high rent prices as many also struggle to afford even the bare essentials. The national median rent has now hit a record 17 months in a row, soaring to $1,879 last month. That’s up more than 12% from a...
Cat whose leg was wasting away overcomes the odds in Beatrice
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — At the end of a chaotic Sunday night, a kitten with a rotting hind leg was brought into the Beatrice Humane Society by a good Samaritan. The kitten was rushed the next day to Oakview Veterinarian Clinic for further evaluation. “Unfortunately, he had lost his...
Lint is ‘almost gasoline,’ so be sure to clean your dryer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Almost 5,000 house fires each year are caused by buildup in dryer lint traps. A Lincoln firefighter spoke with Channel 8 about the importance of cleaning out your lint trap — and provided a demonstration of how flammable lint is. “Today’s clothes are made...
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
Lincoln experts give advice on what to do if you find bats in your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. Experts say that the best way to protect yourself from bats and rabies is to stay away from them if possible.
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
Recall Alert: kids’ sweatshirts, motherboards, Hyundai and Kia
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hard Rock is recalling over 1,500 of its children’s hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings. The sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood that can become entangled or caught on objects. The company says this poses a strangulation hazard to children. If you have the recalled sweatshirt, return...
A spotty morning shower possible on Thursday
While southeast Nebraska remains mostly dry on Wednesday evening, the same can’t be said for northern Nebraska. On Wednesday evening, we expect storms to develop along a stationary front in central Nebraska. Most of this activity will be confined to areas north of I-80 during the evening hours, leaving Lincoln dry.
UNL fair encourages students to get involved on campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than 120 different clubs and organizations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were part of a large fair on Wednesday to get students involved on campus. The fair happens every year at the start of the school year to showcase a portion of the things...
More clouds on Friday; scattered storms this weekend
While the first half of Thursday featured clouds and spotty, light rain showers for some, the sun dominated the second half of the day. Any morning showers were very light, and not drought-busters by any means. We’re forecasting partly cloudy skies overnight and into Friday morning, with a low near...
UNL kicks off yearlong celebration of two agriculture institutions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln began a yearlong celebration on Thursday of two of its East Campus institutions. Dozens of students and staff showed up for fun and food to kick off what UNL is calling the Celebration of Innovation. It marks the 150th birthday of...
Viral ‘cash stuffing’ trend helping people budget
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- As people search for new ways to fight inflation, the trend ‘cash stuffing’ is going viral. Cash stuffing is exactly how it sounds, you divide your income into envelopes labeled with different expense categories and stuff them with money. “Cash stuffing has been more and...
Kicks for Kids hosts fundraising walk/run at James Arthur Vineyards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An upcoming fundraiser will help buy new shoes for kids in need. Kicks for Kids started in 2011 to help one elementary school teacher’s students get new shoes and has since grown into a full nonprofit. Last year, it gave nearly 700 new pairs...
UNL professor says Nebraska could see slow economic growth for rest of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor predicts that Nebraska could see slow economic growth through the end of the year. Eric Thompson, an economics professor who leads UNL’s Bureau of Business Research, made this prediction based on six economic indicators. The indicators, which Thompson says...
