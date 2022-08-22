THE THROW DOWN CORNHOLE FESTIVAL | Aug. 26-28. The nation’s, and the world’s, largest cash cornhole tournament returns to beautiful beachside Ventura. Sponsored by local favorite Spencer Makenzie’s seafood restaurant, this California-classic multi-day party will feature the coast’s best food, drinks, and live music, as well as DJs spinning great music throughout the tournament for players and spectators alike. For those who want to play cornhole just for fun, all festival attendees are invited to play for free on the open-to-the-public courts, in the midst of the excitement but without the high stakes. Players can also join non-tournament cash blind draw games to try their luck. A big hit with Throw Down enthusiasts is “Cornhole Trebuchet” where players buy tickets for the chance to launch giant bean bags 150 feet at an oversized cornhole board. Live music by Sunny Ledfurd, A.D.D., Rey Fresco, Mandex and Morie and the Heavy Hitters. Friday, Aug. 26, noon-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets: $25-50; free for ages 12 and under. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, thethrowdowncornholetournament.com.

VENTURA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO