Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prius and Tractor Collide on Highway 1
A section of Highway 1 was shut down Thursday morning after a Prius and tractor collided. At 4:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area seven miles north of Black Road, west of Santa Maria. Minor extrication was required to remove two patients from the Prius. One person...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]
2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
Ventura County Reporter
COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar
PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
Farm tractor, car collide on Highway 1, snarling traffic for several hours
Foggy conditions were reported in the area at the time of the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
VENTURAWATERPURE PLANS UNDERWAY | Marina Park to become construction site for massive water project
PICTURED: A pipeline extending under the ocean will be buried beneath Marina Park as part of the VenturaWaterPure Project. Photo by CAPS Media. People who enjoy visiting the playground at Ventura’s Marina Park may be wondering why the equipment was removed and when something new will be installed in its place.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Rollover Car Accident on Las Palmas Drive [Santa Barbara, CA]
SANTA BARBARA, CA (August 24, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, four victims sustained various injuries in a car accident on Las Palmas Drive. The collision occurred around 2:00 a.m., near Paloma Drive. According to reports, a BMW sedan struck a fire hydrant and rolled over before hitting a nearby...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Project to Remove Final Two Oil Piers at Haskell’s Beach Set to Begin
The end of an era begins on Monday at Haskell’s Beach, as the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta starts work to remove the pier and caisson structures known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2. It’s a process that will take up to six months, during which time sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations. The beach will remain open otherwise.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Steps Up to Governor's 100-Day Challenge
Santa Barbara County is participating in a 100-day challenge set by Governor Newsom to reduce homelessness throughout California by resolving encampments along county freeways and railroad corridors. These local housing efforts are made possible by a $2.5 million State of California Encampment Resolution Funding (CERF) grant awarded to the County to move people indoors, reducing danger from fires and vehicle/train right-of-way pedestrian strikes. The Challenge officially launched on July 6, 2022, and will conclude on October 14, 2022.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 154 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Pedestrian Hospitalized after Accident near Foothill Road. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m., on the westbound lanes of the highway just south of Foothill Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 15th. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a small SUV struck a pedestrian in the...
Ventura County Reporter
HAPPENINGS | Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2022
THE THROW DOWN CORNHOLE FESTIVAL | Aug. 26-28. The nation’s, and the world’s, largest cash cornhole tournament returns to beautiful beachside Ventura. Sponsored by local favorite Spencer Makenzie’s seafood restaurant, this California-classic multi-day party will feature the coast’s best food, drinks, and live music, as well as DJs spinning great music throughout the tournament for players and spectators alike. For those who want to play cornhole just for fun, all festival attendees are invited to play for free on the open-to-the-public courts, in the midst of the excitement but without the high stakes. Players can also join non-tournament cash blind draw games to try their luck. A big hit with Throw Down enthusiasts is “Cornhole Trebuchet” where players buy tickets for the chance to launch giant bean bags 150 feet at an oversized cornhole board. Live music by Sunny Ledfurd, A.D.D., Rey Fresco, Mandex and Morie and the Heavy Hitters. Friday, Aug. 26, noon-10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets: $25-50; free for ages 12 and under. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, thethrowdowncornholetournament.com.
Ventura County Reporter
RUSTIC ROADHOUSE | Ojai’s Deer Lodge
PICTURED: Guitarist Jesse Siebenberg performing at the Deer Lodge. Photo by Sophia Miles. Ojai’s rustic Deer Lodge restaurant has a long and varied history dating back 90 years, and its latest transformation has turned it into a more serious music venue than in the past. The current owner, Sophia...
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Office to Install License Plate Readers Throughout Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office plans to install 25 automated license plate readers throughout the county to capture data for law enforcement investigations, including stolen vehicles, missing persons, and people with active warrants. Sheriff Bill Brown said his department plans to do a one-year trial with Flock Safety...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sick Sea Lions Showing up on Santa Barbara and Ventura Beaches
Domoic acid is thought to be the culprit in numerous reports of sea lions in distress on Santa Barbara and Ventura beaches. The marine mammal rescue group Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) has received more than a hundred calls since an uptick in sightings on Monday, according to the group’s Instagram. Beachgoers are advised to keep at least 50 feet away from the animals, as they may respond aggressively if approached.
Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo
Halloween in August? Halloween stores are popping up across the Central Coast - months before the next big holiday. The post Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Man fatally wounded on South Coast
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the fatal shooting of a Kern County man in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of West Pleasant Valley Road at around 8 p.m. Monday night by reports of gunfire. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old Tehachapi man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
syvnews.com
Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show will take final spin Saturday in Solvang
When some 300 custom and classic cars filling the streets of Solvang this Saturday pack up and roll out of town, it will mark the end of an event that has donated more than $400,000 to charitable organizations over the past 16 years. But organizers of the Wheels ‘N’ Windmills...
Comments / 0