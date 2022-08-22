ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out the Incredible Cars Just Parked in The Quail Spectator Lot

 3 days ago
The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering is expensive to attend, even as a spectator. It’s one of the few car shows in which many of the attendees can probably afford the extreme supercars on display within the gates. As a result, the parking lot is pretty much a car show in itself.

Here’s the coolest stuff I found on my stroll through it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asbCF_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgtXi_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHWkQ_0hQfqol500

You know you’re not in a normal lot when a car as wild as a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is dwarfed in nuttiness. All bets are off when you park next to a McLaren P1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqkhN_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9ZjN_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MksW_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jg98p_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNC8u_0hQfqol500

Here you can see how much bigger a modern 911 is than an old one—and how sweet a Singer looks in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqSAD_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efYg4_0hQfqol500

This Nissan Pulsar caught my attention as a solid survivor. Check out the period-correct license plate, too! Seeing this really made me miss my Z31 300ZX . I wish I had time to go back to L.A. and pick it up on this trip. Oh well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOpMx_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qR9IT_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Mp9T_0hQfqol500

This Koenigsegg is wrapped, not painted, but its exterior coloring still helped vault it to the top of the most noticeable cars in this field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6D9q_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlIRC_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYarV_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIkM5_0hQfqol500

Most people go their whole lives without seeing a Carrera GT. Seeing two in the same lot is, uh, pretty unusual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTPn4_0hQfqol500

Heck! It’s the little guy from the boomer memes on Facebook!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftRr6_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EcCG_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UD5H_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prRtb_0hQfqol500

French cars new and old: a Bugatti Chiron is nice, I guess, but the perfection of this Citroën, inside and out, is not something I’m going to forget any time soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIuwU_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvrGI_0hQfqol500

The McLaren MP4-12C is old now and has been handily outclassed by its successors, but I still think it’s a fantastic-looking supercar. It was almost enough to distract me from the vintage Ferrari parked next to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1iaC_0hQfqol500

The 964 generation 911 is forever one of my faves. I guess that makes me a little basic, but whatever. Whaletail wing for the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CD2X7_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McgX6_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6TwE_0hQfqol500

Here’s another supercar-and-classic pairing, from Italy instead of France. What’s your style: Lancia or Pagani?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2maI_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2soq_0hQfqol500

Yet another Singer 911 was hiding in the back. I’m almost positive I’ve seen this car on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hG0N_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkAut_0hQfqol500

I’ll always stop and stare when an early NSX shows up. I believe that’s Monaco Blue, though it actually looked quite a bit like Electron Blue Pearl from the EM1 Honda Civic in this lighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zRyy_0hQfqol500

Finally a practical choice: the Ferrari station wagon. Sorry, I mean shooting brake . You can tell it’s a GT4Lusso, rather than an FF, from this angle because of the fender gill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbOJQ_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z81Mv_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ke52G_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnABh_0hQfqol500

The Ferrari F40 is generally considered cooler than the later F50, but the 50 is the one I worshipped as a kid. Seeing two together in a parking lot was pretty mind-blowing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHZZo_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nle1D_0hQfqol500

I was surprised I only saw two safari-style Porsche 911s considering how popular these seem to be on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hqsqp_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VqP0_0hQfqol500

This old Italian behind the Dakar tribute car is either a really good kit car or an extremely precious Ferrari 166. Those cars are so valuable that, even here, would somebody really just leave one parked under a tree?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3zRx_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUka8_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UAYK_0hQfqol500

Inside The Quail, I noticed that teal is very popular as an accent color, and this GT3 RS was clearly down with the trend, too. As for the old Benz, I think that paint might be a color called Blazberry ChromaLusion. Either that, or a damn fine wrap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zrglo_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wigld_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHVHN_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIgWx_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4bha_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4bl3_0hQfqol500

I was especially stoked to see this widebody Mercedes; it’s owned by the dude who resprayed my own Mitsubishi Montero down in LA. The blue one was pretty cool, too. I loved how the AMG emblem was stamped into the trunk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172PU8_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18X561_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7qaV_0hQfqol500

This McLaren barely stood out in the crowd, except for the fact that it’s finished in a spectacularly bold green, gold, and yellow color combo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPXSU_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkc0t_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNYK7_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oatt_0hQfqol500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMcJ1_0hQfqol500

Finally, we have the wackiest thing I found in the entire lot behind The Quail’s showgrounds. It’s a Porsche… or, at least, it was. We might have to look into whatever the Oil Stain Lab is up to and learn more about this thing.

