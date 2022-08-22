ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘NCIS’: Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows Special Agent Parker Back On Set For Premiere Episode

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qKNQ_0hQfqnsM00

NCIS fans were left with one major question following the CBS drama’s season 19 finale. That is, what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole)? The last we saw, Parker was framed for a murder we know he didn’t commit. He then went on the run with his ex-wife and FBI agent Vivian Kolchak as the NCIS team works tirelessly to prove his innocence. However, in the finale’s final moments, fans learned that it’s possible Kolchak might just be working with Parker’s enemy, leaving us in suspense. We can’t be certain where the NCIS character’s storyline goes from here until the season 20 premiere actually airs. However, a brand new behind-the-scenes photo promises that Parker is back at NCIS for season 20’s first episode. Check it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dl35_0hQfqnsM00
Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gary Cole hasn’t appeared in any of the cast’s recent social media posts teasing the upcoming 20th season. Nevertheless, we finally have confirmation that Parker will, more than likely, make his return during the show’s premiere episode.

Dressed in a gray button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a black bullet-proof vest emblazoned with “NCIS,” Gary Cole stands with arms crossed talking to the show’s crew members. The background of the top-right corner shows one crew member working the cameras.

Thanks to a description from Paramount Press Express, we know the photo comes from a collection from production for NCIS‘s premiere. Entitled “A Family Matter,” the upcoming episode promises that “with Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name.”

That wasn’t the only exciting news the press site teased though.

‘NCIS’ Kicks Off Season 20 with Major ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Crossover Event

NCIS remains one of the most popular TV dramas around the globe. However, things became even more exciting last fall when they were introduced to a brand new faction of agents. NCIS: Hawai’i, with actress Vanessa Lachey’s character Jane Tennant at the helm, is based out of Pearl Harbor. Hawai’i shared an exciting mini crossover with NCIS during its first season. Now though, fans are excited that the new shows will kick off the upcoming seasons with another thrilling crossover event.

The remainder of NCIS‘s season 20, episode one synopsis reads, “Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i Special Agent Jane Tennant…and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, the Raven.”

Overall, it appears that the upcoming premiere episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are packed with suspense and excitement. Be sure to tune in when they air on Monday, September 19th on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Palmer and Knight Headed Toward a Breakup in Season 20

NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’

Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Rocky Carroll
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Jason Antoon
Popculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Special Agent#Fbi Agent#Episodes#Cbs#Fbi#Paramount Press Express
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Stunning Shots From Photoshoot

People who watch Chicago PD regularly know that Tracy Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton on the NBC police drama. Yet in this series of photos that Spiridakos shared on Tuesday from her Instagram account, she’s not Upton. Nope, these photos are from a photoshoot that the actress did for Michigan Avenue Magazine. The mag’s account says that it is “The Luxury Traveler’s Guide to Chicago.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Reveals the Show Is Filming in Thailand

When it comes to traveling a bit, S.W.A.T. is taking it to another level as Shemar Moore and the cast are in Thailand. Yes, Moore, who plays Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the CBS drama, is right there in the middle of all the action. The TV show will be airing new episodes later this fall as part of the network’s Friday night lineup.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out

With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
58K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy