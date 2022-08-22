Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
California dermatologist arrested after husband shared 'compelling' video of her poisoning him, police say
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband shared "compelling" video evidence that she was poisoning him, police tell Fox News Digital. Yue Yu, 45, of Irvine, was taken into custody Thursday at the home she has shared with her spouse of 10 years, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Seven chilling details in case of missing teen Kiely Rodni – from ‘creepy’ guys at party to discovered ‘burial site’
THE case of missing teen Kiely Rodni has been full of several chilling details from “creepy” guys at the party she was last seen at to a supposed “burial site.”. Kiely was last seen at a huge "senior send-off" party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, around 12.30am on August 6.
Huge link between Gabby Petito and Kiely Rodni as Dog the Bounty Hunter gets tips on 16-year-old’s disappearance
DOG the Bounty Hunter has received tips relating to the disappearance of a teen girl who vanished after an end-of-school campground party. The reality TV star, 69, was previously involved in the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie. Dog’s team told TMZ that he’s received a “slew” of...
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
Couple who vanished on same day as missing teen Kiely Rodni found dead close to where she was last seen
A COUPLE who vanished on the same day as a missing teenager have been found dead. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and her ex-partner Juan Alanza Zavala, 36, were found in Nevada County, California – around 70 miles from the campground Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen. Their...
Scuba-diving sleuths who cracked Kiely Rodni case reveal most traumatic part of job & why they can go where police can’t
A CRACK team of scuba-diving sleuths who claim to have found the remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni has helped to solve more than two dozen cold cases since 2019 - but say the work is emotionally draining. Adventures With Purpose (AWP), an Oregon-based volunteer diving search team, released a...
Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?
A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
American found dead at same Bahamas resort where three US tourists died earlier this year
An American was recently found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas, which is the same resort where three American tourists died earlier this year, a spokesperson for Sandals confirmed to Fox News Digital. "Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be...
Divers who found body in Kiely Rodni case will join search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes
The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will soon be boosted by the same team of volunteer divers who discovered a car and body in the search for Kiely Rodni.Speaking on Monday about the discovery connected to 16-year-old Kiely’s disappearance in Truckee, California, volunteer diving team Adventures With Purpose (AWP) said they would soon join the search for Ms Fuentes, who vanished about four hours away in Selma the day after Kiely. “We will be taking the next two days to properly debrief, decompress and prepare for our next case, which is 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes in Selma, California,” said AWP’s...
Kiely Rodni Search: New Details, Photos Emerge After SUV Pulled From California Reservoir
Authorities believe they may have located the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after they pulled a SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday. The discovery comes after a private dive team claimed that they found Rodni’s body. While authorities have not yet confirmed that Rodni has been found, they...
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
Florida woman identified after burned body discovered in alleyway, police say
Investigators in Florida have identified a woman whose body was discovered on fire in an alleyway last week. The burned body of 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead was found behind 2920 Emerson Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Thursday after firefighters put out a fire in the alley around 12:30 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Kiely Rodni updates: Body found inside submegred car by divers in Prosser lake as search for missing teen, 16, continues
A PRIVATE investigator had to break the heartbreaking news to two members of Kiely Rodni's family that a search and rescue team of divers reportedly found a car and a body at the Prosser Reservoir, according to his tweet. Volunteer diving team Adventures with Purpose shared the update in their...
55 pounds of narcotics marked with "XXX" decals found floating off Key West
Authorities in South Florida recovered a large bale of narcotics over the weekend, after receiving a report that packages marked "XXX" could be seen floating off the coast of Key West on Saturday. Key West police responded to the report along with officers from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. As...
Drone footage captures moment 12 foot alligator attacks swimmer and clamps jaws around head
Shocking drone footage has emerged showing the moment a triathlete was attacked by a 12 foot alligator while swimming in Florida. You can watch below:. Thankfully, Juan Carlos La Verde - who goes by 'JC Defeats' - lived to tell the tale, but he didn't leave the attack unscathed as the gator clamped its jaws around his head.
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
Family sues billionaire Mark Zuckerberg for wrongful death of security guard, 70, who collapsed and died walking up a hill while guarding Facebook founder's Hawaii property
The family of a security guard who worked for Mark Zuckerberg and died from a heart attack after walking up a steep hill is now pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Meta founder. Rodney Medeiros, 70, was found with his hand on his chest while working a shift at...
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
