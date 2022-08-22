Read full article on original website
Connecticut Patriot
3d ago
Wishy washy fence sitting coward ! I don’t how this man can even stand up, with the spine of a jellyfish……. 🇺🇸
Keith Lavoie
3d ago
truth matters and justice is waiting for all seditious traitors to our constitution. lock them all up
Billy Marts
3d ago
For someone who is INNOCENT this guy sure is fighting like heck to not have to appear! Can we say scared!
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Judge denies Lindsey Graham's appeal to delay testimony before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump
Sen. Lindsey Graham's latest attempt to delay his testimony before the Fulton County grand jury investigating whether then-President Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election has been denied by a federal judge. Graham asked for an emergency stay over the order to testify, pending appeal, and asked the district judge to halt the grand jury's ability to enforce the subpoena. That request was denied.
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.
Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
‘Unprecedented’: Judge ruling moves Trump raid affidavit one step closer to release
(The Center Square) – Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday released an order rejecting the Department of Justice’s argument that the affidavit used to justify a raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence should remain entirely sealed, moving the document one step closer to potentially being released.
Georgia election probe runs into resistance from witnesses
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. The latest illustration of that came Wednesday, when lawyers for...
Gov. Brian Kemp moves to kill Georgia election subpoena
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion on Wednesday to quash a subpoena sent to him in the criminal investigation into the 2020 election in Fulton County.
She voted to impeach Trump. Now Rep. Herrera Beutler tries to navigate a tough primary
Eight days before a tough primary, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler found herself standing on top of a wastewater treatment plant in Washougal, a small town in her district in southwest Washington state. Her opponents had spent the weekend staging town halls and glad-handing, but the congresswoman said she's focused...
Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she was “disturbed” by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coordination with President Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings.
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
“Devastating blow”: Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could mean “death penalty” for Trump Org.
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going...
Opinion: Mitch McConnell just made the 2022 election about Trump's political future
Mitch McConnell's brutal assessment that Republicans may not win back the Senate because of a lack of "candidate quality" was an acknowledgement of the GOP's challenges in 2022. Dean Obeidallah writes it was also a dig at ex-President Donald Trump.
'Jesus': Rep. Eric Swalwell Learns On Air Just How Many Classified Docs Trump Took
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) reacted on air Monday to a new report that the federal government has recovered more than 300 classified documents this year from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. “Jesus,” Swalwell said as he was informed of the report from The New York Times...
Giuliani testifies in Georgia criminal probe into 2020 U.S. election
ATLANTA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's onetime personal lawyer, testified before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday in a Georgia criminal probe examining attempts by the former U.S. president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.
Rudy Giuliani Did What He 'Had to Do' During Grand Jury Testimony: Lawyer
Rudy Giuliani spent six hours in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday facing questions before a special grand jury about the state's 2020 election results.
2022 Florida Primary Election Results
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
Comments / 24