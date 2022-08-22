Read full article on original website
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
The ultimate guide to German-American Festival 2022
OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the history of the German-American Festival from a story that aired on Aug. 22, 2022. The German-American Festival (GAF) is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition. Here's what you need to know to make this weekend "wunderbar." Location. Event. Oak...
A legacy fell for another to be built
Bowling Green State University has been constructing the Alumni Gateway, off Thurstin Ave. and Court St., with hopes of strengthening the connection between the school and city. The university was once formatted for vehicles to drive up into the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, providing community members easy access to the campus. The...
Bassett's Market to Host Food Drive to Benefit Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank
Charles Bassett, President and CEO of Ottawa County based Bassett’s Market announced today that the Bassett’s Market’s Port Clinton store located at the Knoll Crest Shopping Center 3994 East Harbor Road Port Clinton will host a Food Drive to benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Friday August 26, 2022 from 12PM-4PM. Mr. Bassett stated, “We are very pleased to be the host of this Food Drive to help end hunger in Ottawa County. We have been working with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank for several months with all three of our locations and are grateful to see the commitment of both our customers and employees to making a difference in the lives of our neighbors on Ottawa County”.
Sensational Spirits: Breweries and Wineries in NWO
Northwest Ohio features a plethora of breweries and wineries available for beer and wine-connoisseurs to indulge in. With a list of a dozen top places to follow, be sure to check out the beer and wine in the area. Breweries. 4KD Crick Brewery (Defiance) A staple brewery of Defiance, 4KD...
Tickets for the Toledo Humane Society’s 10th Annual PawVilion Event are Selling Out Quickly!
The Toledo Humane Society is excited to welcome guests back to the big top as they gear up for their largest fundraiser of the year, PawVilion. This year’s event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the ProMedica Steam Plant, and with just a few tables left, it is sure to be an evening that you won’t soon forget!
Seneca County opens its first inclusive playground at Opportunity Center
TIFFIN, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's latest inclusive playground, Opportunity Park, was officially opened on Wednesday at Seneca County's Opportunity Center. "In 32 years I've seen a lot of changes, and this is one of the best," Opportunity Center vocational teacher Laura Miller said. With a momentous first slide into...
Toledo celebrates 56th Annual German-American Festival
The 56th Annual German-American Festival will be celebrated August 26th-28th at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon. Organized by the German-American Festival Society, it’s Northwest Ohio’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. Since 1966, the event has promoted authentic German and Swiss culture through food, drink, dance and music. Festival...
TolHouse elevates cocktail scene in Toledo
To most, cocktails are synonymous with mixed drinks. For TolHouse, however, cocktails are a craft. While the simple description remains constant, the process and attention are markedly different. This attention to detail has elevated TolHouse’s cocktails to become some of the most unique and well-regarded in the city. What...
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
3 Toledo men arrested for human trafficking 16-year-old, 19-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three men from Toledo were charged with trafficking a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman after they were arrested as part of a statewide sting operation. "Operation Times Up" is an annual statewide human trafficking event led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office. The...
Ohio Democrats try to put daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new campaign ad from Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longtime Toledo Democrat who’s running a tough race for re-election this year, would almost make you think it’s coming from a Republican. It kicks off by calling out President Joe Biden for “letting Ohio’s solar...
Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours
Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
Get a Step Up with Small Business Pitch Competition
JumpStart, Inc. is inviting area entrepreneurs to take their shot at growing their business with the latest edition of their “Stepping Up in the Glass City” Small Business Pitch Competition. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24 at Assets Toledo. The event is designed to highlight...
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying until the 25th. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Olympian Oshae Jones, legal team issue list of requests to city of Toledo following her arrest, give deadline to respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — Oshae Jones, an Olympic bronze medalist and Toledo native, and her legal counsel issued a request Tuesday for action from the city of Toledo following her arrest and charges at the end of July. Jones is charged with multiple misdemeanors from an incident that happened around...
Dine in the 419: Sip & Brew
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new place in the former Ahmed’s Steakhouse on Alexis Rd. and it’s called “Sip & Brew: Coffee, Crepes, and More.”. We’re going to try out a crepe that’s red, white, and blue. “The Alexis Rd. strip really doesn’t...
Lenawee Pride Festival back in Adrian this Saturday
Adrian, MI – The M Society brings its 3rd annual Lenawee Pride Festival to Downtown Adrian this Saturday, August 27th. The day will begin with a Pride Parade that steps off at 1pm, from the Shopping Plaza located in the 400 block of West Maumee. The stage opens at 2pm with live entertainment throughout the day, followed by the ‘Born This Way’ dance party at 9.
