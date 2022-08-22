Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
foxsanantonio.com
College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning
When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
foxsanantonio.com
WATCH LIVE: Marshall vs. MacArthur kick off new season of Thursday Night Lights
SAN ANTONIO - It's finally game day. The Marshall Rams kick off the entire 2022 High School Football season tonight on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. Nothing beats opening night. It's always exciting to see what happens in Week 1, as teams try to start...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM's Fair/Rodeo of the Year!
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was nominated and won the Fair/Rodeo of the Year. The award was given by the Academy of Country Music Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, as a nonprofit organization,...
foxsanantonio.com
Alamo Heights football players suspended after hazing incident
SAN ANTONIO - A number of players from the Alamo Heights High School football team were suspended following a "hazing incident," according to school officials. We spoke to a parent who says his son was one of the players hazed. He says it all happened last week when the new varsity players were “initiated.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
foxsanantonio.com
Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters
SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
foxsanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
foxsanantonio.com
Another round of showers in San Antonio area extends Flood Watch into Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxsanantonio.com
New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl
SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
foxsanantonio.com
Man hit near Northwest Side convenience store while carrying bags of ice
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being hit while walking outside a Northwest Side convenience store. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday outside the Circle K off Chase Hill Boulevard near Loop 1604. Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle speeding back and...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while getting into his truck on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while getting into his truck on the East Side. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home off East Houston Street near the AT&T Center. Police said the man was getting into his vehicle...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois
SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Showers and Storms Continue
SAN ANTONIO – While rain opportunities continue, there will be less chance of rain over the next few days. Temperatures will also get a bit warmer. Weak stationary front remains over the viewing area and should finally wash out later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop-up throughout the day. However, the chance of rain will be less at about 30%. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts over 2 inches.
foxsanantonio.com
Northside ISD hosting job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings
SAN ANTONIO -- The city's largest school district is in urgent need of employees to work in their Child Nutrition Department. The Northside Independent School District (NISD) will hold job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings. The job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the district's Child Nutrition Warehouse at 7520 Mainland Drive.
foxsanantonio.com
Sheriff Javier Salazar calls for schools to make Nov. 8 election day a student holiday
SAN ANTONIO - With school safety top of mind for many, some are also anxious about how election day could affect students and staff in places where schools are the designated polling place. Sheriff Javier Salazar is appealing to schools to consider making Tuesday, November 8, a day off for...
foxsanantonio.com
Trinity University reports 3 catalytic converter thefts this week
SAN ANTONIO - Catalytic converter thefts continue to be on the rise in San Antonio. Three reports of catalytic converter thefts were reported this week at Trinity University. Trinity University Police said that the thefts took place over the past 2-3 days from Lot "Y" between the Trinity University Stadium and the Thomas and Lightner Residential Halls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
foxsanantonio.com
Man nearly drowns at NISD Natatorium after having a seizure
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure while swimming at the Northside ISD Natatorium, according to officials. An outside organization was leasing out the natatorium and the incident did not involve any district students or staff. The name of the organization has not...
foxsanantonio.com
SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody after early-morning standoff in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A suspected burglar was taken into custody by SWAT team members after a nearly three hour standoff early Thursday morning. The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when Schertz Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a home off Windy Meadow Court near Maske Road in Schertz.
foxsanantonio.com
Metro Health reports mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health tested a pool sample of mosquitoes, and it came back positive for the West Nile Virus. The infected pool was collected at O’Connor and Nacogdoches Rd. on August 4th and the results came back Tuesday. To protect yourself from the virus and prevent mosquitoes...
Comments / 0