San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM's Fair/Rodeo of the Year!

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was nominated and won the Fair/Rodeo of the Year. The award was given by the Academy of Country Music Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, as a nonprofit organization,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Alamo Heights football players suspended after hazing incident

SAN ANTONIO - A number of players from the Alamo Heights High School football team were suspended following a "hazing incident," according to school officials. We spoke to a parent who says his son was one of the players hazed. He says it all happened last week when the new varsity players were “initiated.”
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Another round of showers in San Antonio area extends Flood Watch into Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois

SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Showers and Storms Continue

SAN ANTONIO – While rain opportunities continue, there will be less chance of rain over the next few days. Temperatures will also get a bit warmer. Weak stationary front remains over the viewing area and should finally wash out later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop-up throughout the day. However, the chance of rain will be less at about 30%. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts over 2 inches.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Northside ISD hosting job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings

SAN ANTONIO -- The city's largest school district is in urgent need of employees to work in their Child Nutrition Department. The Northside Independent School District (NISD) will hold job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings. The job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the district's Child Nutrition Warehouse at 7520 Mainland Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Trinity University reports 3 catalytic converter thefts this week

SAN ANTONIO - Catalytic converter thefts continue to be on the rise in San Antonio. Three reports of catalytic converter thefts were reported this week at Trinity University. Trinity University Police said that the thefts took place over the past 2-3 days from Lot "Y" between the Trinity University Stadium and the Thomas and Lightner Residential Halls.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man nearly drowns at NISD Natatorium after having a seizure

SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure while swimming at the Northside ISD Natatorium, according to officials. An outside organization was leasing out the natatorium and the incident did not involve any district students or staff. The name of the organization has not...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

