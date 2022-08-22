SAN ANTONIO – While rain opportunities continue, there will be less chance of rain over the next few days. Temperatures will also get a bit warmer. Weak stationary front remains over the viewing area and should finally wash out later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop-up throughout the day. However, the chance of rain will be less at about 30%. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts over 2 inches.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO