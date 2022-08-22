ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

What time do Kansas City Chiefs play Green Bay Packers?

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday evening at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s time for the final preseason tilt for several teams in the National Football League on Thursday, a list that includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes pay tribute to Len Dawson (Video)

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes honored recently passed former quarterback Len Dawson in multiple ways, including a sweatshirt and a huddle. Thursday night’s preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium offered the Chiefs tons of opportunities to pay tribute to Len Dawson after he passed at the age of 87 this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy

The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

