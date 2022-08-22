Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?
Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What time do Kansas City Chiefs play Green Bay Packers?
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday evening at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s time for the final preseason tilt for several teams in the National Football League on Thursday, a list that includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Paul Goldschmidt's Triple Crown Quest All But Guarantees Him NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt appears to have the National League MVP race right in the palm of his mighty hands. The 34-year old slugger went deep twice on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field in their 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs, launching home runs No. 32 and 33 on the season.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes pay tribute to Len Dawson (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes honored recently passed former quarterback Len Dawson in multiple ways, including a sweatshirt and a huddle. Thursday night’s preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium offered the Chiefs tons of opportunities to pay tribute to Len Dawson after he passed at the age of 87 this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 winners and losers from NFL preseason Week 3, including Jordan Love, Dameon Pierce, and Shane Buechele
We’ve reached the final stage of the NFL preseason. Week 3 of exhibition play featured two football games, confusingly in
KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0