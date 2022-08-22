Fort Valley cops investigate weekend shooting death of Houston County teen

A Houston County teenager was found shot to death early Saturday in the back seat of a car at a Fort Valley apartment complex, police there said.

The victim, Justin Woodford, 16, lived on the east side of Perry, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.

Woodford, shot in the upper torso, was discovered at about 5:30 a.m. in a car parked at College Square Apartments northeast of the Fort Valley State University campus, police said.

Police at first were dispatched to the 400 block of St. Lukes Lane, half a mile or so west of the apartments, where the shooting may have happened.

What prompted the deadly episode — about which police said there were conflicting accounts — was still being investigated Monday.