Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine

One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine

Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Take A Look At The Largest Home In Maine

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000 square foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. A highlight inside of the home is a library that is hidden under the...
Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor

The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
