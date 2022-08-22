Read full article on original website
Bidding is Now Open for These Amazing Classic Cars in Maine
One of the greatest collections of vintage, antique, and classic cars in the world is right here in Maine. The Owls Head Transportation Museum houses over 150 antique automobiles, aircraft, motorcycles, bicycles, engines, and more. Their auction week is going on now, and we thought you would like to see some of the incredible cars that will be put up for auction.
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Take A Look At The Largest Home In Maine
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000 square foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. A highlight inside of the home is a library that is hidden under the...
Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor
The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
Man Forced to Strip at Gunpoint, Beaten and Robbed in Winslow, Maine
A 30-year-old Palmyra man is charged with assaulting and robbing a man after forcing him to strip at gunpoint in Winslow Sunday evening. Winslow Police say Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery, theft, reckless conduct, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Shortly after...
Airplane Debris Crashes Outside Maine State Capitol in Augusta, Maine
Airplane Debris Crashes Outside Maine State Capitol. The FAA is investigating a large metal object that fell from the sky and crashed to the ground outside the Maine State Capitol in Augusta on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022. “Sleeve Like Object” Landed Near Capitol Police Screener. Officials said the...
