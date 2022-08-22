ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delaware.gov

Delaware Seeks Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses

The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) hopes to help five school districts fund a total of 14 electric school buses and 17 propane buses through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. The department — which qualifies the same as a school district as an applicant for this rebate because...
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

State Auditor McGuiness: “Delaware Criminal Justice Council Policy Updates Improve Justice for All”

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today her support for recent updates to the process for testing Sexual Assault Kits. “Back in April, my office published a report on Delaware’s progress in clearing its backlog of untested sexual assault kits. This special report was conducted and contributed to a trend of auditor’s offices across the country helping provide data and insight on this critical issue. We found several issues that deny and delay victims justice from those who perpetrate these atrocious crimes,” said Auditor McGuiness.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags

WILMINGTON, Del. – In recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the State of Delaware, Governor Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27, 2022. Governor Carney also released the following statement:. “I was...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
delaware.gov

The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Inner Reflections” by Kiara Florez

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Wilmington, Del. (August 24, 2022) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents 2022 DDOA Individual Artist Fellow Kiara Florez’s exhibition, Inner Reflections, running September 2-23, 2022. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, September 9, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy