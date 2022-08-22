Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
DNREC Encourages Visitors to Utilize Guarded Beaches at Delaware State Parks for Swimming
Starting Monday, Aug. 29, those looking to swim at Delaware State Parks are encouraged to utilize guarded beaches, including the main beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and the South Indian River Inlet side of Delaware Seashore State Park. The Delaware Department...
delaware.gov
Delaware Seeks Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses
The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) hopes to help five school districts fund a total of 14 electric school buses and 17 propane buses through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. The department — which qualifies the same as a school district as an applicant for this rebate because...
delaware.gov
State Auditor McGuiness: “Delaware Criminal Justice Council Policy Updates Improve Justice for All”
DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today her support for recent updates to the process for testing Sexual Assault Kits. “Back in April, my office published a report on Delaware’s progress in clearing its backlog of untested sexual assault kits. This special report was conducted and contributed to a trend of auditor’s offices across the country helping provide data and insight on this critical issue. We found several issues that deny and delay victims justice from those who perpetrate these atrocious crimes,” said Auditor McGuiness.
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags
WILMINGTON, Del. – In recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the State of Delaware, Governor Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27, 2022. Governor Carney also released the following statement:. “I was...
delaware.gov
TranspARTation Grant Opportunity for Schools Returns for 2022-2023 School Year
The Delaware Division of the Arts has announced the return of the popular transpARTation grant opportunity for Delaware schools. Schools may request up to $500 toward travel expenses, to include buses, fuel, parking, and tolls associated with these trips. "Access to the...
delaware.gov
The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Inner Reflections” by Kiara Florez
Wilmington, Del. (August 24, 2022) – The Delaware Division of the Arts' Mezzanine Gallery presents 2022 DDOA Individual Artist Fellow Kiara Florez's exhibition, Inner Reflections, running September 2-23, 2022. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, September 9, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
