DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today her support for recent updates to the process for testing Sexual Assault Kits. “Back in April, my office published a report on Delaware’s progress in clearing its backlog of untested sexual assault kits. This special report was conducted and contributed to a trend of auditor’s offices across the country helping provide data and insight on this critical issue. We found several issues that deny and delay victims justice from those who perpetrate these atrocious crimes,” said Auditor McGuiness.

