mwcconnection.com
What to think of Nevada’s two-deep depth chart ahead of its season-opener versus New Mexico State
The Nevada Wolf Pack football team released their first ever depth chart of the Ken Wilson era Monday, mere days ahead of their inaugural 2022 showdown against the New Mexico Aggies on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. PT on ESPN2. Let’s take a look at the two-deep depth chart and break...
Edmond Pryor no longer with New Mexico State men’s basketball amid forgery allegations
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Edmond Pryor, who was hired as a defensive analyst by New Mexico State men’s basketball back in June, is no longer with the program after being arrested on allegations of forgery, the school confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday. According to an article in the Chicago Tribune, Pryor was arrested charged […]
Enjoy The First 3 UTEP Home Games With 3 Different Bands
The UTEP football is nearly here & I don't think I need to state the obvious but cheering on our home team is absolutely important. I think the Miners have a shot of having a great season this year. 600 ESPN El Paso's Adrian & Steve give their predictions for the Miners season, Sal Montes think they can go 8-5 & I agree.
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
railfan.com
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
Longtime El Paso Restaurant Iron Skillet Closes, California Comfort Food Diner Black Bear Moving In
After 47 years of serving up home style breakfast, burgers, and its famous chicken fried steak, the Iron Skillet in the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd has closed its doors. In its place, a diner concept out of California known as Black Bear Diner will be bringing its home...
El Paso News
El Paso city attorney gets contract extension, cap placed on city manager
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted to extend the contract for City Attorney Karla Nieman for seven years until 2029. Her contract will be capped at a salary of $350,000. The council also amended the contract for City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to include a salary cap...
fernleyreporter.com
Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
texomashomepage.com
Gonzales bringing new GOP delegation to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A West Texas congressman is bringing a Republican delegation to El Paso this week so they can meet with locals coping with the economic downturn and talk to law enforcement officials about immigration and border security. The delegation led by U.S. Rep. Tony...
Petition filed to remove D.A. Yvonne Rosales from office
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to […]
truewestmagazine.com
A Lucky Shot?
John Selman’s attempts to put bullets in Wes Hardin were inconsistent…. The basic facts are well known. John Selman gunned down John Wesley Hardin on August 19, 1895 in El Paso’s Acme Saloon. They’d been verbally fighting for some time, and Selman decided to end it—which he did with one shot to the back of the gunman’s head. But there was more. Selman walked up to the body and continued firing. One shot hit Hardin in the breast. Another went into his arm. The other missed entirely. Selman’s best shot was the first, the kill shot. He must have been nervous when he tried to apply the coups de grace.
This airline was about to begin direct flights from Boise to Reno. It just ceased all operations
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Tuesday morning, aha! Airlines filed for bankruptcy and ceased all flight operations. The regional airline had scheduled direct flights from Boise to Reno, Nevada, that were scheduled to start on Aug. 31, according to Shawna Samuelson of the Boise Airport.
KOLO TV Reno
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
KOLO TV Reno
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
Burning Man's 'Last Bet Motel' calls attention to Reno housing crisis
Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and her husband, Joe, used to walk by the Best Bet Motel every day. The couple lived down the street and always smirked when they read the motel's sign and marquee, reading, "Don't be crasy," in red letters. ...
KVIA
Las Cruces considers installing traffic cameras to keep track of red light runners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The city of Las Cruces is considering bringing back technology to stop red-light runners and speeding motorists. Red light and speeding cameras have been used before but came with some backlash from residents. Motorists gave mixed reactions about bringing them back. "My personal opinion, I don't...
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
Avoid leaving firearms in unattended vehicles; Las Cruces PD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are reminding motorists who carry a firearm in their cars, to refrain from leaving vehicles unlocked and unattended. The Las Cruces Police Department has seen a recent uptick in stolen firearms. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, LCPD has said to have taken reports of 155 firearms […]
Texas Gas Station Accidentally Gave Customers Water Instead of Gas
Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road. As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.
