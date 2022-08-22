ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Porfedio Martinez
3d ago

first we need a translator..a Prada parade.dog biscuits for all interested parties. one vote/one biscuit. 2nd line of order.ink pad paw print signature block.for any acknowledged vote..redressable and acknowledged by today's mayor.mapping zones of dog/dig parks and animal friendly shelters and kennels..for tonight's banquet awards ceremonies.immediate press release on. friendly leash. and no bark back commands set against. the first annual..wagging tail chase and dance. (human are allowed) but limited in the waggle/taggle competition from entry. pooper scooters are owner obligation. as rules state. dogs leave it.owner cleans it citations. still enforced.after lunch..breakfast..late supper..with snacks. with appointment spotlight guest. straight out of D.C. the presidents eagel/beagal national average standard.and one heck of a day..for the mayor office press public schedule coordinator.people..let's make it happen.. the Mayor has spoken.

KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
KOLO TV Reno

Music at the Marina Returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department to host Fill the Boot this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be out this weekend for its Fill the Boot fundraiser. The department will be at the corner of S McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street this Saturday to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They will be out collecting money...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks juvenile runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a juvenile runaway. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Aug. 24 around 4:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. She was last seen at the Chevron gas...
KOLO TV Reno

USAF jazz band coming to Carson City and Reno

RENO AND CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USAF jazz band will be coming to Reno and Carson City this Sunday and Monday. The first concert will begin on Aug. 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City. Carson City officials suggest attendees...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno’s Smiling With Hope Pizza for sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smiling with Hope Pizza is for sale, after the owners decided to retire. “The hardest part about leaving is our customers, really,” said co-owner Judy Gloshinski. “I mean they’re the reason we’re here.”. The pizzeria has been open for seven years, earning...
KOLO TV Reno

Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft

A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council selects three finalists for Ward 5 vacancy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is one step closer to appointing a new member, whittling down the field from 36 candidates to three on Thursday. Alex Goff, Eliot Malin and Kathleen Taylor are the three finalists vying to represent Ward 5, which covers Northwest Reno. The seat...
RENO, NV
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Burning Man bikes in need of repair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nora Tulchina has brought her bike to Great Basin Bicycles for a tune-up. Leaving Wednesday for Burning Man, she says she can’t get around the Playa without it. “I was in Reno at Burning Man it was 2019,” says Tulchina. “And I bought the bike....
RENO, NV
KRON4 News

Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

EV charging cables cut at local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

4 displaced in Sun Valley fire

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue in Sun Valley was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but not before it displaced four people, fire officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said. The fire was reported Wednesday morning. Five fire...
SUN VALLEY, NV

