first we need a translator..a Prada parade.dog biscuits for all interested parties. one vote/one biscuit. 2nd line of order.ink pad paw print signature block.for any acknowledged vote..redressable and acknowledged by today's mayor.mapping zones of dog/dig parks and animal friendly shelters and kennels..for tonight's banquet awards ceremonies.immediate press release on. friendly leash. and no bark back commands set against. the first annual..wagging tail chase and dance. (human are allowed) but limited in the waggle/taggle competition from entry. pooper scooters are owner obligation. as rules state. dogs leave it.owner cleans it citations. still enforced.after lunch..breakfast..late supper..with snacks. with appointment spotlight guest. straight out of D.C. the presidents eagel/beagal national average standard.and one heck of a day..for the mayor office press public schedule coordinator.people..let's make it happen.. the Mayor has spoken.
