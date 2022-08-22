ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Meet The Silver Spring Man Donating Bicycles To Afghan Refugees

Manuel Vera stands with dozens of donated bicycles in this backyard. Manuel Vera is standing on the backyard deck of his Silver Spring home. There’s a bicycle with a rusty chain on a rack, standing at his eye level. Behind him is a picnic table with tools intricately laid out as if he was going to perform surgery.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed

Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
Bethesda, Silver Spring Streateries To Close After Labor Day

Two of Montgomery County’s four streateries will close after Labor Day, and county officials and business leaders are weighing what to do with the public spaces that have been reserved for pedestrians for nearly two years. The Newell Street streatery in Silver Spring and the Woodmont Avenue streatery in...
BETHESDA, MD
American University Staff Begins Strike Over Equitable Pay

American University staff kicked off what is set to be a five day long strike Monday morning, demanding higher wages and equitable pay. The strike comes after failed contract negotiations last week between the university and the staff’s union, SEIU Local 500 which includes 550 provost’s staff. Wearing...
WASHINGTON, DC
‘My Kids Are In Pain Now And Need Relief Now’: How Local Families Cope With Sickle Cell Disease

Kalani Sheffield is an energetic and ambitious 23-year-old who loves to bake, and aspires to be a nurse. Standing in the middle of her kitchen in Prince George’s County, Maryland, she can’t help but smile when she talks about her potential career. But Sheffield’s joy quickly turns into a stream of tears when she speaks about a genetic blood disorder she’s living with – sickle cell disease – and how it puts her future in jeopardy.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Prince George’s County Public Schools Brings Back Mask Mandate

Just over a month after dropping the policy, Prince George’s County Public Schools announced it will be bringing back its indoor mask mandate starting Aug. 15. In a statement issued Friday, the school system announced it will be reinstating the policy in all schools and facilities until further notice. Consistently taking a more cautious approach to COVID procedures compared to its regional peers, the school system was the last in the region to drop its mask mandate in July, and is now the first to bring it back.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

DC BLACK FILM FESTIVAL: Another weekend, another film festival that’s been virtual for two years makes its in-person return. The sixth annual D.C. Black Film Festival takes place this weekend, with a run at Miracle Theatre kicking off Thursday night and continuing through Friday and Saturday. Check out One Pint at a Time, a documentary exploring how Black brewers are changing the craft beer game, or Aamal, a thriller about a woman who must escape after being kidnapped. (Miracle Theatre; August 18 through 20; $15+)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

