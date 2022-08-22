Read full article on original website
Meet The Silver Spring Man Donating Bicycles To Afghan Refugees
Manuel Vera stands with dozens of donated bicycles in this backyard. Manuel Vera is standing on the backyard deck of his Silver Spring home. There’s a bicycle with a rusty chain on a rack, standing at his eye level. Behind him is a picnic table with tools intricately laid out as if he was going to perform surgery.
Northern Virginia’s Progress On Affordable Housing? It’s Mixed
Residents and elected officials across Northern Virginia routinely express concern about the scarcity of affordable housing. And they’re right to do so: while some areas of the region are currently meeting housing targets, the region has an uphill battle to build new affordable housing units — particularly for people at the lowest incomes — at the pace they’re needed, and even sometimes to preserve existing ones.
Bethesda, Silver Spring Streateries To Close After Labor Day
Two of Montgomery County’s four streateries will close after Labor Day, and county officials and business leaders are weighing what to do with the public spaces that have been reserved for pedestrians for nearly two years. The Newell Street streatery in Silver Spring and the Woodmont Avenue streatery in...
Elrich Certified As Montgomery County Executive Primary Winner After Recount
Following a recount, the Montgomery County Board of Elections certified Marc Elrich as the winner of the Democratic primary for County Executive today. More than a month after the Primary Election, the incumbent officially prevailed against Potomac-based businessman and two-time rival David Blair. After a preliminary count of 35 votes...
Tricolored Heron Makes Rare Appearance At Kingman Island, Delighting Bird Watchers
Head to Kingman Island today, and you might be able to catch a rare glimpse of a certain graceful, long-necked bird with a slate blue, white, and copper feathers, dipping its long bill in the water. D.C.’s bird watchers have reported multiple sightings of a tricolored heron on the island...
Fourteen Prince George’s County Officers Indicted For Allegedly Working Second Jobs While On Duty
Thirteen active police officers and one retired officer in Prince George’s County have been indicted for allegedly working second jobs as private security guards at apartment complexes while on duty for the police department. The indictment was announced by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Thursday afternoon....
American University Staff Begins Strike Over Equitable Pay
American University staff kicked off what is set to be a five day long strike Monday morning, demanding higher wages and equitable pay. The strike comes after failed contract negotiations last week between the university and the staff’s union, SEIU Local 500 which includes 550 provost’s staff. Wearing...
‘My Kids Are In Pain Now And Need Relief Now’: How Local Families Cope With Sickle Cell Disease
Kalani Sheffield is an energetic and ambitious 23-year-old who loves to bake, and aspires to be a nurse. Standing in the middle of her kitchen in Prince George’s County, Maryland, she can’t help but smile when she talks about her potential career. But Sheffield’s joy quickly turns into a stream of tears when she speaks about a genetic blood disorder she’s living with – sickle cell disease – and how it puts her future in jeopardy.
D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton Will Be On ‘Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!’ At Wolf Trap Tonight
Who could be joining NPR’s popular quiz show live at the Wolf Trap this evening? Wait, wait don’t tell me…it’s D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton! She will also be joined by Washington Post reporter Roxanne Roberts, VICE News correspondent Alzo Slade, and regular Wait, Wait panelist/woodworking legend Tom Bodett on the panel.
David Blair Asks For Recount Of Montgomery County Executive Primary
David Blair, a Potomac-based businessman and candidate for Montgomery County Executive, filed a request on Tuesday for a recount of the primary election. In a document shared by his campaign, Blair requested a “manual recount of voted paper ballots involved in the recount.”. Blair initially tweeted his intentions to...
Marc Elrich Still Faces A Recount In Nail-Biter Primary For Montgomery County Executive
Incumbent Marc Elrich is the certified nominee in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive after officials tabulated a cache of uncounted ballots that threatened to upset his fragile lead against rival David Blair. Elrich is now ahead by a wafer-thin margin of 35 votes after officials confirmed the final...
One Year Later, This Alexandria Office Gives Hope To Afghan Asylum Seekers
Makeze Javid (left) sits with an Afghan client while they fill out his asylum application. Makeze Javid is sitting at the end of a table where there’s passports, paperwork, and laptops strewn about. It’s a busy day and every seat in the room is filled with her clients – Afghans who need help filing for asylum.
Prince George’s County Public Schools Brings Back Mask Mandate
Just over a month after dropping the policy, Prince George’s County Public Schools announced it will be bringing back its indoor mask mandate starting Aug. 15. In a statement issued Friday, the school system announced it will be reinstating the policy in all schools and facilities until further notice. Consistently taking a more cautious approach to COVID procedures compared to its regional peers, the school system was the last in the region to drop its mask mandate in July, and is now the first to bring it back.
Construction On Long-Awaited Barry Farm Redevelopment Begins Next Month
The first phase of a years-long redevelopment project at the Barry Farm housing complex in Southeast D.C. is set to begin next month, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced on Wednesday. In September, construction will start on The Asberry, a mixed-use building along Sumner Road with 108 affordable rental units...
Bowser Makes Renewed Request For National Guard Help With Migrants Being Bused To D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday made a new request to the federal government to deploy the D.C. National Guard to assist with the hundreds of migrants being bused into the city from Texas and Arizona on a weekly basis. Her request comes in the wake of a late-July plea...
102 Uncounted Ballots Discovered in Montgomery County Could Affect Close Executive Primary
In a new twist in the already dramatic Montgomery County executive primary, 102 uncounted provisional ballots were identified during a precertification audit yesterday. The county’s Board of Elections announced the news in a press release. Earlier this week, incumbent, Marc Elrich declared a preemptive victory in the Democratic primary...
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
DC BLACK FILM FESTIVAL: Another weekend, another film festival that’s been virtual for two years makes its in-person return. The sixth annual D.C. Black Film Festival takes place this weekend, with a run at Miracle Theatre kicking off Thursday night and continuing through Friday and Saturday. Check out One Pint at a Time, a documentary exploring how Black brewers are changing the craft beer game, or Aamal, a thriller about a woman who must escape after being kidnapped. (Miracle Theatre; August 18 through 20; $15+)
D.C. Musicians Record Album With Everything From Bagpipes To Hip-Hop In Mobile Studio
On Sunday, a rare summer day under 80 degrees in Northwest D.C., nine musical acts from across the region performed original songs in front of an intimate crowd. It was the culmination of a yearlong recording project that involved an American University professor, a sound engineer who’s worked with Prince, and a recording studio on wheels.
Community Forklift Is Struggling To Find A New Home
Community Forklift, a construction salvage business with a legion of loyal customers, says it is being pushed out of its current home, a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Prince George’s County, and is struggling to find a new location. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” said shopper Sarah...
Local Families Will Need To Apply For Free School Meals Again This Year
Families throughout the D.C. region whose children qualify for the federal free and reduced price meals program will once again have to apply to receive the benefit, with federal pandemic support for free meals for every student in school elapsing this fall. Congress has not renewed funding for the pandemic...
