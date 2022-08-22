Just over a month after dropping the policy, Prince George’s County Public Schools announced it will be bringing back its indoor mask mandate starting Aug. 15. In a statement issued Friday, the school system announced it will be reinstating the policy in all schools and facilities until further notice. Consistently taking a more cautious approach to COVID procedures compared to its regional peers, the school system was the last in the region to drop its mask mandate in July, and is now the first to bring it back.

