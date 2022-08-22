Read full article on original website
Related
14 details you might have missed in the 'House of the Dragon' series premiere
See all the best details and book references featured in the pilot episode of HBO's first "Game of Thrones" prequel, including an important prophecy.
Rhaenyra and Daemon's Relationship Shapes the Future of Westeros, According to the Books
HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," introduces us to a slew of historical Targaryens, centuries before Daenerys's quest for the Iron Throne. Two of the most significant members of the complicated family tree are Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, and their relationship is both incredibly important and incredibly tangled. Spoilers ahead for both the book "Fire and Blood" and for "House of the Dragon"!
Naomi Watts Is a Creepy-as-Hell Mama in Terrifying ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer
Though the titles are eerily similar, you’re not going to want to get Goodnight Moon mixed up with Goodnight Mommy, a thriller starring Naomi Watts. They’re just a little different. No more nice bunny mom. Now, Watts is a creepy, bandaged-mother with a list of demands from her twin sons.“I was hoping this could be our little secret,” Watts whispers to her boys in the trailer, lighting up a cigarette and pouring a glass of wine for herself right in front of them. Looks like Big Little Lies meets Hereditary. Intriguing! Also, terrifying!In fact, in part of the trailer, Watts...
thedigitalfix.com
Forget the Mad King this is the cruelest Targaryen to rule Westeros
If you were to look through the Targaryen family tree and make a list ranking all the bastards (and we don’t mean Jon Snow), you’d probably think the Mad King would be top of the pile. After all, Aerys II was such a cruel and callous leader that his people revolted and overthrew the Targaryen dynasty.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Patient Review: Hulu's Psycho Thriller Delivers Drama in Bite-Size Bits
I was pleased to see that The Americans masterminds Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields were teaming up again to create the new psychological drama The Patient, and that Steve Carell had signed on to star. But the moment that really made me happy? When I saw that the premiere episode was only 21 minutes long. (I may have actually muttered “Hallelujah” under my breath.) In this era of Too Much TV, every minute is precious, and it’s a blessing to see a drama decide to tell its story economically, rather than bloating every episode out to an hour-plus with unnecessary subplots....
Comments / 0