TONIGHT ON CHANNEL 2: Watch Atlanta Falcons play New York Jets

 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Channel 2 WSB-TV will air the Atlanta Falcons game Monday as they play the New York Jets in a preseason matchup.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will bring you all the excitement LIVE from MetLife Stadium with a Falcons pre-game special starting at 7 p.m. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

WHAT: Falcons vs. Jets on Channel 2 WSB-TV

WHO: Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo

WHEN: Aug. 22 (7 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. kickoff)

WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV

WHAT TO EXPECT

During the team’s first preseason game in Detroit, the starters only played one quarter. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hasn’t said how much playing time he expects for them tonight in New York.

The big battle, of course, is what will happen with the Falcons quarterback job with the departure of Matt Ryan. In the WSB-TV special, you’ll hear from former quarterback Michael Vick and his prediction on Marcus Mariota, Feliepe Franks and Desmond Ridder.

You’ll also meet Jared Bernhardt. He’s an undrafted free agent with an unusual college football resume. He actually was one of the best college lacrosse players in the country but now wants to make it as a NFL receiver.

Don’t miss these stories and more during the Falcons pregame special LIVE on Channel 2 at 7 p.m.

