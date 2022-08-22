Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
New details about crash that killed 3 Indiana State University students
Christian Eubanks and Caleb Vanhooser were players on ISU's football team. Two other people remain in serious condition at the hospital.
Passing drivers come to aid of ISU students injured in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A memorial is growing where five Indiana State University students were involved in a fiery car crash in Riley, Indiana. Three students were killed and two others were injured in the crash early Sunday morning. Lucas Bishop came to their aid and said it's something he will never forget.
WHAS 11
Parents give update on Indiana State University football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
newschannel20.com
Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
WTHI
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Parke County Hit and Run injured 60-year-old
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in custody after a hit and run. Police say the driver struck and critically injured 60 year old Jack Robertson of Rockville. This happened on U.S. 36, two miles west of Rockville. The driver took off into Rockville after the alleged crime.
Woman killed after being hit by tractor near Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Hendricks County woman died Wednesday evening in crash near Brownsburg. Police said 63-year-old Amy Knapp was a passenger in a 1930s model Ford car when it was hit by a tractor. Investigators said the car was traveling northbound on County Road 500 East near County...
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
WTHI
The road near the south Walmart (yes - that road) is finally receiving repairs
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous - or more accurately infamous Vigo County road is finally receiving a fix. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted on social media saying the road at the entrance to Walmart, and Kohl's (yes, that road) is undergoing improvements. The hang-up with repairs for...
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
WISH-TV
Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
Paris couple’s motorcycle crash caught on camera
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris couple is asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings after they were involved in a crash that they said could have been deadly. Chris and Charla Messenger said they were riding their motorcycles to Terra Haute, Indiana for some shopping and lunch last month, but barely made […]
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
bcdemocrat.com
Two facing criminal charges following shooting in Morgantown
Two people are facing criminal charges following a shooting last week in Morgantown. Nicholas Robert Saunders, 19, of Elizabethtown, was charged by prosecutors Aug. 12 with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and two counts of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.
Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested
A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday.
wamwamfm.com
Rollover Accident Near Cannelburg
Authorities were dispatched to a vehicle rollover accident early Saturday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Montgomery and Cannelburg First Responders were on scene around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. A person was trapped under the vehicle, and neighbors and others were able to get the vehicle off the...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Dink Pate
Indiana continues to emphasize length as it dipped back into Texas for another 2024 prospect. The IU staff offered Dink Pate on Tuesday, he announced on his Twitter page. A Dallas, Texas product, Pate attends Pinkston H.S. He played there as a freshman before transferring to Prolific Prep and then returning to Pinkston for his junior campaign. Pate averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a high school freshman before bouncing around as a sophomore between multiple schools.
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 […]
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
