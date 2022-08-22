Read full article on original website
Veterans Luncheon Today 08.25.2022
That means the Veterans center on Scott in Paso Robles is hosting its weekly hamburger lunch to raise money for Veterans services. 11-1 today at the Veterans Center on Scott street.
Body Found on Capistrano in Atascadero 08.23.2022
A man’s body found on Capistrano avenue in Atascadero. Around 5:30 yesterday morning, the body was found near the intersection of Capistrano and Country Club drive. Capistrano was closed while Atascadero police investigated the crime scene with a coroner’s detective. The man’s cause of death appears to be...
Paso Robles School Board 08.24.2022
The Paso Robles school board holding another five hour meeting last night. One of the discussion items. The sale of the 25 yard pool. You may remember the school board voted to support superintendent Chris Williams’ purchase of two pools from Italy for $1.5 million dollars. The board agreed...
Old Timers Barbecue 08.25.2022
This coming Sunday, the Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel. The barbecue is hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club. It will be held Sunday from noon to two at the San Miguel community park. BBQ chicken dinner for $15. Old timers who are 80 years old or...
North County Weather 08.25.2022
Sunny today, but much cooler, highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 55. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 91 in Paso… 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per...
Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
No Atascadero City Council Meeting 08.23.2022
Tonight at the rotunda, “the lights are on, but nobody is at home.”. No Atascadero city council meeting tonight. Mayor Heather Moreno will be squeezing in another workout. Vice mayor Heather Newsom will spend some quality time with her daughter, Abigail.
Paso Robles City Council 08.24.2022
Tonight, Paso Robles city council will select someone to finish the term of city councilwoman Maria Elena Garcia, who resigned because she is moving out of the district. The council will hold a special meeting this evening to discuss the vacancy. There are four people who applied to complete the term. Chris Bausch, Keith Boyd, Lars Jorgensen, and Rick Van Sant.
Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022
A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
Other Stories This Wednesday 08.24.2022
A blood shortage declared locally. Vitalant is based in Phoenix, but has an office locally in San Luis Obispo, says its blood reserve is nearly depleted. Type O blood is down to a one day supply. If you can donate blood, you’re encouraged to do so. There’s a blood drive from 9-1 today at Broken Earth Winery on Ramada drive.
UPS Truck Accident 08.24.2022
Cali Grill in Paso Robles was closed for several hours yesterday after a UPS truck crashed into the building on 6th street. Paso Robles city fire says a UPS driver crashed into a post holding the Cali Grill restaurant sign. Fire officials say the driver was delivering packages in the...
SLO County Supervisors 08.23.2022
San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting today at the council chambers. The board will present a proclamation naming this month, “Child Support Awareness Month” in San Luis Obispo county. During public comment, those who observed the recount of the district four supervisor’s race in the recent primary election...
Housing Costs 08.23.2022
The California Association of Realtors says San Luis Obispo county has the third least affordable housing market in California. 12% of households could afford to purchase a home at the state’s median price of $883 thousand. That’s a decrease from 18% affordability in San Luis Obispo county from the...
AG News 08.23.2022
The value of agricultural products in San Luis Obispo county exceeded one billion dollars. A record strawberry crop reaching $312 million. Farmers planted 100 more acres in 2021, but the sale price increased dramatically. According to County Ag Commissioner Martin Settevendemie, “That really kicked up the overall value to a...
