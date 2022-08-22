ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 1

Related
theberkshireedge.com

Shugrue has the wrong experience for District Attorney

In the race for the Berkshire County District Attorney, Timothy Shugrue talks about experience but his seems about quantity, with little quality. Most of his career was in divorce court, not prosecuting criminals. As Assistant District Attorney back in the 80s and 90s, he was never promoted. He has not...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Re-elect District Attorney Andrea Harrington

This is just a partial list of list of the wrongfully convicted from Berkshire County, Massachusetts:. – Barry Jacobson , wrongfully convicted of arson in 1983. – Bernard Baran, wrongfully convicted of rape in 1985. – William P. Cascone , wrongfully convicted of arson in 1987. – Michael O’Laughlin, wrongfully...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts GOP candidate for governor Geoff Diehl open to multiple debates against Democratic AG Maura Healey

Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl said he’s willing to debate Attorney General Maura Healey, the sole remaining Democrat running for the corner office, at least three times in the lead-up to the November general election. That’s despite the Whitman Republican repeatedly snubbing his primary rival’s demand to commit...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified

Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge Winner Announced

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield’s...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Suicide Rates#Politics State#Politics Local
Live 95.9

Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray

Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
WUPE

The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.

The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

School district merger committee confronts $150k shortfall

The Berkshires — The Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board is looking at a shortfall of $150,000 in its budget. The board has been working on the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts. Over the past several months as part of the potential merger, the board has been looking at a model that would create a new combined high school in Great Barrington for grades 9 through 12, with grades 6 through 8 remaining at Mt. Everett Regional High School in Sheffield.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

North Adams is a union town

For the first time in more than a half-century, pickets marched on Marshall Street, North Adams, past the gatehouse and red brick buildings that now house the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The pickets were part of a one-day strike on Friday, August 19 called by the unionized...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
wgbh.org

What happens when a potential juror admits he's racist?

Last week, a Boston criminal defense lawyer representing a person of color revealed his struggle while selecting a jury in Fitchburg. A member of the jury pool said he was biased, and that he doesn’t “care for Black people.” That juror was dismissed from the jury pool, but the case went to trial with an all-white jury. To answer questions about how often this happens and what safeguards are in place to protect against bias in the jury box, GBH News Legal Analyst Daniel Medwed joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel. This transcript has been lightly edited.
FITCHBURG, MA
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy