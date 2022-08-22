Read full article on original website
In public forum District Attorney and Sheriff candidates address issues of racial justice
Great Barrington — How candidates running for District Attorney and Sheriff would handle issues involving racial justice were discussed at a candidate forum on Monday, August 22. The event was held at Berkshire South Regional Community Center and was organized by The Berkshire Resources for Integration of Diverse Groups...
Shugrue has the wrong experience for District Attorney
In the race for the Berkshire County District Attorney, Timothy Shugrue talks about experience but his seems about quantity, with little quality. Most of his career was in divorce court, not prosecuting criminals. As Assistant District Attorney back in the 80s and 90s, he was never promoted. He has not...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Re-elect District Attorney Andrea Harrington
This is just a partial list of list of the wrongfully convicted from Berkshire County, Massachusetts:. – Barry Jacobson , wrongfully convicted of arson in 1983. – Bernard Baran, wrongfully convicted of rape in 1985. – William P. Cascone , wrongfully convicted of arson in 1987. – Michael O’Laughlin, wrongfully...
Massachusetts GOP candidate for governor Geoff Diehl open to multiple debates against Democratic AG Maura Healey
Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl said he’s willing to debate Attorney General Maura Healey, the sole remaining Democrat running for the corner office, at least three times in the lead-up to the November general election. That’s despite the Whitman Republican repeatedly snubbing his primary rival’s demand to commit...
Campaign to repeal Massachusetts law related to driver’s license applications submits signatures
Fair and Secure Massachusetts submitted signatures on August 18 for a veto referendum to repeal House Bill 4805 (H4805), a bill to prohibit registrars from inquiring about an applicant’s citizenship or immigration status when applying for driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations. On June 9, 2022, the Massachusetts...
Massachusetts Republicans laud referendum effort to repeal controversial immigrant driver’s license law as thousands of signed petitions are certified
Moments away from delivering another big batch of signed petitions to the Boston Election Department at City Hall, Massachusetts Republicans — including GOP governor hopeful Geoff Diehl — lauded the success of their choreographed effort to topple a recently adopted state law that allows immigrants without legal status to obtain driver’s licenses.
2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge Winner Announced
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield’s...
Massachusetts tax relief bill ‘will get done,’ says Sen. Eric Lesser, although exact timing still up in the air
More than three weeks after tax relief talks stalled on Beacon Hill in the final hours of formal lawmaking, a Senate negotiator says he remains “optimistic” that the six-member conference committee he sits on will manage to strike a deal on a $1 billion package, including $250 stimulus checks for middle-income Bay Staters.
Massachusetts could vote on licenses for undocumented people
Those seeking to repeal a new law letting undocumented residents get driver's licenses in Massachusetts are poised to put the issue up to voters. Driving the news: A petition by opponents of the law blew past the threshold of signatures needed by today to put a referendum on the matter on the November ballot.
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray
Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.
The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
School district merger committee confronts $150k shortfall
The Berkshires — The Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board is looking at a shortfall of $150,000 in its budget. The board has been working on the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts. Over the past several months as part of the potential merger, the board has been looking at a model that would create a new combined high school in Great Barrington for grades 9 through 12, with grades 6 through 8 remaining at Mt. Everett Regional High School in Sheffield.
East Longmeadow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.
North Adams is a union town
For the first time in more than a half-century, pickets marched on Marshall Street, North Adams, past the gatehouse and red brick buildings that now house the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The pickets were part of a one-day strike on Friday, August 19 called by the unionized...
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
What happens when a potential juror admits he's racist?
Last week, a Boston criminal defense lawyer representing a person of color revealed his struggle while selecting a jury in Fitchburg. A member of the jury pool said he was biased, and that he doesn’t “care for Black people.” That juror was dismissed from the jury pool, but the case went to trial with an all-white jury. To answer questions about how often this happens and what safeguards are in place to protect against bias in the jury box, GBH News Legal Analyst Daniel Medwed joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
