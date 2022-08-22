Read full article on original website
Pujols closes final Wrigley chapter among all-time Cubs foes
When Albert Pujols drove that impossible-to-drive pitch into the left-field bleachers Monday night, everybody in the place was shocked. Awestruck. Gobsmacked. “If you want to know how to give up a home run to Albert Pujols, I can pretty much write a book about it,” said former Cubs All-Star Ryan Dempster.
Here's why Joe Maddon may not be done managing yet
Joe Maddon is spending time in Florida completing the "three G's" of "golfing, gardening and grilling," according to the Tampa Bay Times. Maddon, the former Cubs skipper fired after 2019, was fired from his manager position from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. But despite the unexpected firing, he holds no hard feelings towards the organization.
Albert Pujols blasts historic home run in Wrigley return
If this is Albert Pujols' last Wrigley Field series of a Hall of Fame career, he's leaving a mark on his way out. On Monday night, he left that mark in the left-field bleachers when he belted his 693rd career home run, leading off the seventh, for the difference in a 1-0 Cardinals victory over the Cubs in the opener of a five-game series — off a Drew Smyly pitch that was well out of the top of the strike zone.
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
Broadcaster Hughes ‘speechless’ over Cubs HOF nod
Pat Hughes said he was hoping one day his name would join the illustrious group of former players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and key figures in the Cubs Hall of Fame. “You always hope for things like that,” Hughes said. “But some things are almost so lofty that you don't really dwell on it because you don't want to be disappointed. So, I did not sit around thinking about it a lot.”
Cubs' Hendricks: 'I need to perform' to earn 2nd extension
Sometime in the next two months, Kyle Hendricks is expected to be the last man standing from the Cubs’ 2016 championship roster. How long he might remain standing probably comes down to what suddenly looks like one of the biggest seasons of his career in 2023 after acknowledging Monday that a small capsular tear in his shoulder has officially ended his season and refocused him on the final year of his four-year, $55.5 million deal.
Sox, Orioles play rubber match for needed win
The Baltimore Orioles and visiting Chicago White Sox will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday, with both teams locked in a tight postseason race. The Orioles, who followed a 5-3 win on Tuesday with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, have won three of their past five games in their pursuit of a wild-card berth. The trail the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the last AL playoff spot.
Drew Smyly pitching way into Cubs’ 2023 plans?
For all the talk around the Cubs needing to go big on starting pitching in free agency this winter, the last month-plus has shown Smyly could give them a strong Plan B. And the veteran lefty would like to stick around. “I mean, it's out of my hands. I love...
Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career
As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete. Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.
Check out potential first glimpse of Cubs' future outfield
Hours before their game Tuesday, the South Bend Cubs posted their typical daily starting lineup tweet. Except there was something different about their lineup on this day: It included the Cubs’ top 2 prospects, and three of their top 10 overall, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings. While we...
White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs should follow Braves' lead and lock up Hoerner, Happ
Last week, the Atlanta Braves announced yet another long-term extension for one of their core players — in this case rookie Michael Harris, who had played roughly 70 big-league games and wasn’t even on last year’s championship team. Players across baseball took notice, perhaps none more than...
MLB schedule explained: How will new format work in 2023?
There is still over a month left in the 2022 MLB regular season, but the league is already looking ahead to a new season that will feature a brand new schedule format. Major League Baseball released the full 162-game schedule for all 30 teams on Thursday. The number of games remains the same, but the way those 162 matchups are broken down will change starting in 2023. Notably, for the first time, each MLB team will go up against each of the 29 other teams during the regular season.
Wrigley visit chance for Cubs’ Horton, Ferris to daydream
Hours before Thursday’s game against the Cardinals, Cade Horton and Jackson Ferris stood in front of lockers in the Cubs clubhouse putting on a jersey and cap. A few lockers away stood Christopher Morel, and Keegan Thompson walked by to head down the clubhouse tunnel. No, Horton and Ferris...
Cubs minor-league roundup: Amaya, Canario, Wicks, Alzolay
Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya dislocated his left ring finger, but it doesn’t look like it will sideline him long. Cubs VP of player development Jared Banner said Amaya, who exited Double-A Tennessee’s game early on Friday, is considered day-to-day. “He'll probably be out a week, maybe,” Banner...
Cubs' Assad in rare company with 1st strikeout vs. Pujols
Javier Assad grew up watching Albert Pujols play and was only a toddler when the longtime Cardinals slugger made his big-league debut. And now, the rookie Cubs pitcher is forever linked to the future Hall of Famer in baseball history. Assad made his own big-league debut Tuesday at Wrigley Field...
Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions
As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
White Sox, Orioles battle with eye toward playoffs
The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles have quite a bit in common, as they're both on the wrong side of the American League wild-card race, but there's time to do something about that. So, games against each other have added significance as they face off Wednesday night in Baltimore....
Hoyer: 3-4 Cubs to miss Toronto series due to vaccine rule
Team president Jed Hoyer said 3-4 Cubs players likely will miss next week's series in Toronto against the Blue Jays due to Canada’s vaccine mandate. The Canadian government requires travelers to be vaccinated to enter the country. Hoyer said the Cubs will announce who those players are during this...
Cubs open vs. Brewers again, leave country twice in 2023
The Cubs plan to be a much improved team next year. But they'll find themselves out of their league more than ever — and out of the country a lot more than usual. That's because the 2023 schedule released Wednesday includes, as previously reported, games against all teams in both leagues across all of baseball. In the Cubs' case, that means returns to Yankee Stadium July 7-9 and Toronto Aug. 11-13 and home series against American League opponents Texas, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cleveland, Boston Kansas City and the White Sox.
