Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Here's why Joe Maddon may not be done managing yet

Joe Maddon is spending time in Florida completing the "three G's" of "golfing, gardening and grilling," according to the Tampa Bay Times. Maddon, the former Cubs skipper fired after 2019, was fired from his manager position from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. But despite the unexpected firing, he holds no hard feelings towards the organization.
NBC Sports Chicago

Albert Pujols blasts historic home run in Wrigley return

If this is Albert Pujols' last Wrigley Field series of a Hall of Fame career, he's leaving a mark on his way out. On Monday night, he left that mark in the left-field bleachers when he belted his 693rd career home run, leading off the seventh, for the difference in a 1-0 Cardinals victory over the Cubs in the opener of a five-game series — off a Drew Smyly pitch that was well out of the top of the strike zone.
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
NBC Sports Chicago

Broadcaster Hughes ‘speechless’ over Cubs HOF nod

Pat Hughes said he was hoping one day his name would join the illustrious group of former players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and key figures in the Cubs Hall of Fame. “You always hope for things like that,” Hughes said. “But some things are almost so lofty that you don't really dwell on it because you don't want to be disappointed. So, I did not sit around thinking about it a lot.”
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Hendricks: 'I need to perform' to earn 2nd extension

Sometime in the next two months, Kyle Hendricks is expected to be the last man standing from the Cubs’ 2016 championship roster. How long he might remain standing probably comes down to what suddenly looks like one of the biggest seasons of his career in 2023 after acknowledging Monday that a small capsular tear in his shoulder has officially ended his season and refocused him on the final year of his four-year, $55.5 million deal.
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox, Orioles play rubber match for needed win

The Baltimore Orioles and visiting Chicago White Sox will play the rubber game of their three-game series on Thursday, with both teams locked in a tight postseason race. The Orioles, who followed a 5-3 win on Tuesday with a 5-3 loss on Wednesday, have won three of their past five games in their pursuit of a wild-card berth. The trail the Seattle Mariners by 2 1/2 games for the last AL playoff spot.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pay respect to Pujols' 'insane' career

As a kid, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ would emulate Albert Pujols’ batting stance and play video games that had the longtime Cardinals slugger as the cover athlete. Fast forward to this week, when Happ was in the opposite dugout as Pujols came to Wrigley Field — likely for the final time — on the verge of baseball history.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB schedule explained: How will new format work in 2023?

There is still over a month left in the 2022 MLB regular season, but the league is already looking ahead to a new season that will feature a brand new schedule format. Major League Baseball released the full 162-game schedule for all 30 teams on Thursday. The number of games remains the same, but the way those 162 matchups are broken down will change starting in 2023. Notably, for the first time, each MLB team will go up against each of the 29 other teams during the regular season.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs open vs. Brewers again, leave country twice in 2023

The Cubs plan to be a much improved team next year. But they'll find themselves out of their league more than ever — and out of the country a lot more than usual. That's because the 2023 schedule released Wednesday includes, as previously reported, games against all teams in both leagues across all of baseball. In the Cubs' case, that means returns to Yankee Stadium July 7-9 and Toronto Aug. 11-13 and home series against American League opponents Texas, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cleveland, Boston Kansas City and the White Sox.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

