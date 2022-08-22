ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward County, TX

NewsWest 9

STEM Academy to hold fundraising event at Bahama Buck's

ODESSA, Texas — The STEM Academy in Odessa will be holding a fundraiser on August 25 at Bahama Buck's. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The 'Buck's Benefit' event will be giving the STEM Academy a portion of the proceeds. For more information, people...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Boil Water Notice issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — A Boil Water Notice has been issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa by the TCEQ due to insufficient water pressure. Customers north of Yukon Road and Parks Bell Ranch Road will be affected by this Boil Water Notice. Residents will have to boil their water before using it for any function. This includes washing hands, cooking, brushing teeth, and drinking. Children, seniors and people with weaker immune systems are typically more vulnerable to the harmful bacteria found in the water that is not properly boiled.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

FM 1053 closed down between FM 11 and FM 1450

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — FM 1053 will be closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial today due to heavy rain in Pecos County. The recent rain caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the subsidence about six miles south of Imperial.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Acceleration Academy helps drop out students earn their diplomas

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has partnered up with the Acceleration Academy to help out high school students get their diplomas. Many of these students were dealing with family and personal problems, which lead to them dropping out. The program does not only help these kids get their diplomas, but also allows them to get the one on one help they need to succeed.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Arrest made in Woodson Park shooting

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection to a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. According to the Odessa Police Department, 18-year-old Cavaya Jefferson turned herself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Court records show that Jefferson is charged with...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Man killed in early morning shooting identified

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Jeter. When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later identified as Jody Goode, 43.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

US 285 south of Orla reopens after multi-car crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT reports there's been a four vehicle crash that closed US 285 about 10 miles south of Orla, TX. Limited information is known, but DPS worked to clear the scene as quickly as possible. As of 6:12 p.m., TxDOT reports that the road has been...
ORLA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS looking for Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive out of Pecos

PECOS, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Texas DPS, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and the Pecos Police Department are searching for Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31. DPS has placed Hernandez on the Texas 10...
PECOS, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

