STEM Academy to hold fundraising event at Bahama Buck's
ODESSA, Texas — The STEM Academy in Odessa will be holding a fundraiser on August 25 at Bahama Buck's. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The 'Buck's Benefit' event will be giving the STEM Academy a portion of the proceeds. For more information, people...
Boil Water Notice issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — A Boil Water Notice has been issued to residents in the upper plane area of Odessa by the TCEQ due to insufficient water pressure. Customers north of Yukon Road and Parks Bell Ranch Road will be affected by this Boil Water Notice. Residents will have to boil their water before using it for any function. This includes washing hands, cooking, brushing teeth, and drinking. Children, seniors and people with weaker immune systems are typically more vulnerable to the harmful bacteria found in the water that is not properly boiled.
Third Installment of Authors @ The Ector to be called Literary Death Match
ODESSA, Texas — The third installment of Authors @ The Ector is set to be hosted at the Odessa Marriot Hotel and Convention Center. The event has been dubbed Literary Death Match. Literary Death Match is set to be held on Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m.. Co-created by Adrian...
Ector County commissioners approve hiring of architect for new library
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — During Tuesday's meeting, Ector County commissioners voted to greenlight hiring an architect for the new library. The library has been a hot topic since early 2021, with the county trying to decide whether or not to repair the current library or start over with a new one. The current building has been around since the 1960s.
Odessa Police Department to host Stop the Bleed Neighborhood Watch
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department and Medical Center Health System will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting with Stop the Bleed program at the new OPD training facility. The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. and will run until 9:00 p.m.. It will be taking place...
FM 1053 closed down between FM 11 and FM 1450
PECOS COUNTY, Texas — FM 1053 will be closed to through traffic between FM 11 and FM 1450 south of Imperial today due to heavy rain in Pecos County. The recent rain caused large cracks in the surface of the road. Local traffic will still have access, but no traffic is allowed to pass by the subsidence about six miles south of Imperial.
Fresh food available at the Monahans Farmers Market
MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans have been hosting their Farmers Market every third Saturday of each month this summer and their next event is Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 n. The market will be located at Hill Park, Corner of 5th and S. Allen in Monahans, TX. Fresh...
ECISD investigating after teen stabbed during fight at OHS
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD is investigating after a fight between two Odessa High School students resulted in one of them being stabbed. According to a district representative, the two boys agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. During the fight, one of...
Odessa YMCA to host 'White Out Party' to raise money for new school buses
ODESSA, Texas — Bring your best formal white attire as Odessa Family YMCA is hosting its first ever 'White Out' party on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott. Partnering with Pop Spot Odessa, the formal event's purpose is to raise money for new...
H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
Fort Stockton ISD School Board approves order for bond election in November
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton ISD School Board unanimously voted at a special meeting on August 17 to hold a bond election on November 8. The district had their last bond election back in May the propositions failed to pass. Proposition A and B in this bond are very similar to the propositions from back in May.
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
Acceleration Academy helps drop out students earn their diplomas
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District has partnered up with the Acceleration Academy to help out high school students get their diplomas. Many of these students were dealing with family and personal problems, which lead to them dropping out. The program does not only help these kids get their diplomas, but also allows them to get the one on one help they need to succeed.
Arrest made in Woodson Park shooting
ODESSA, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection to a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. According to the Odessa Police Department, 18-year-old Cavaya Jefferson turned herself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Court records show that Jefferson is charged with...
Several members of a meth distribution ring operating in Midland-Odessa sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas — Six people arrested for being a part of a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in Midland-Odessa were sentenced to federal prison. A joint investigation by Midland and Odessa Police revealed the group distributed multiple-ounce quantities of meth from an Odessa residence and motel. Each member pleaded guilty...
Local businessman Jim Gerety files to run for District 4 seat
MIDLAND, Texas — Local Businessman Jim Gerety has filed to run for the District 4 Midland City Council seat. After 23 years of building a business with more than 400 employees and raising a family here, Gerety says he wants to use his leadership skills to benefit fellow residents in District 4.
Man killed in early morning shooting identified
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Jeter. When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later identified as Jody Goode, 43.
3 children in critical condition after major crash at W County Road, W University Boulevard
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a major crash at the intersection of W County Road and W University Boulevard. According to OPD, the crash happened after a Toyota RAV4 failed to yield right of way when turning from the left lane on West County Road.
US 285 south of Orla reopens after multi-car crash
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT reports there's been a four vehicle crash that closed US 285 about 10 miles south of Orla, TX. Limited information is known, but DPS worked to clear the scene as quickly as possible. As of 6:12 p.m., TxDOT reports that the road has been...
DPS looking for Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive out of Pecos
PECOS, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Texas DPS, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and the Pecos Police Department are searching for Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31. DPS has placed Hernandez on the Texas 10...
