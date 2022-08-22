Read full article on original website
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Dodge County crash send Cannon Falls man to the hospital
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Cannon Falls man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened around 5:42 pm Wednesday on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Philip Robert Elwood, 47, was driving east when he lost control coming around a curve near mile marker 194. The State Patrol says Elwood went off the road and rolled his vehicle multiple times before coming to a stop.
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169
A Twin Cities man died in a highway collision in Plymouth on Monday evening, according to the authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 at 36th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when a Nissan Murano collided with a Ford Ranger that was stopped in the right hand lane.
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested For DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
No Injuries Reported After Rough Crash Landing in Minnesota Field
Cambridge, MN (KROC-AM News) The pilot of the small plane and his teenage passenger came away unscathed after a rough crash landing in a Minnesota cornfield last night. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 8 PM near Cambridge and east-central Minnesota. The responding deputies found the 40-year-old pilot and 18-year-old passenger outside of the single-engine aircraft when they arrived at the scene.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Three-Week Closure Planned for I-90 Overpass Near Rochester
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester area Interstate 90 overpass is set to close for three weeks starting Monday. Earlier this week MnDOT announced crews will begin repair work on the Hwy. 42/Olmsted County Rd. 7 overpass south of Eyota. The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open, however traffic will not be allowed across the bridge during the work.
No Charges for Rice County Deputy Who Fatally Ran Over Woman Laying in Highway
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy will not face charges for fatally running over a woman who was laying in a highway in January. The decision was announced by Rice County Attorney John Fossum over the weekend. A news release says a State Patrol accident investigation concluded Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have time to avoid 52-year-old Stephanie Wesley, who was reportedly laying in the middle of Hwy. 60 east of Morristown around 2 a.m. on Jan 29.
Underage Driver Suspected of Drinking and Driving After Rollover Crash
(KWNO)- One person was arrested, and another was injured in a rollover crash on Saturday in Buffalo County. At 12:26 a.m. Buffalo County Dispatch Center received a call reporting a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 95 near County Road C in the Township of Glencoe. Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office says...
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
At least 1 person killed in crash on I-94 in Rogers
ROGERS, Minn. -- Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash Monday on Interstate 94 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on westbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area as crews work the scene. The lane closures are expected to last through rush hour. Drivers are encouraged to seek other routes. While few details have been released on the crash, traffic cameras in the area showed what appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash with a truck on fire. It's yet unclear how many people were involved in the crash. This is a developing story. Check back fore more.
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have located the mother of a baby found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s mother. According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport...
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
Brief police pursuit results in fatal crash
An attempted traffic stop near Cambridge City Park resulted in a law enforcement officer conducting a brief pursuit that resulted in a fatal collision with a tree shortly after the pursuit was terminated. According to a press release from the Cambridge Police Department, at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Saturday, Aug....
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Two people from Montevideo killed in crash near Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE (KMHL) – Two people from Montevideo were killed following a deadly crash on Highway 7 near Silver Lake Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wilmer Herrera, 25, of Montevideo was driving a Ford Fusion that crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Herrera was killed in the crash. A passenger in his vehicle, Fanny Perez, 21, of Montevideo was also killed.
Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired
PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence. Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
