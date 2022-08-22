Read full article on original website
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND GAMES AND CLAN GATHERING
The Douglas County Celtic Society is having the Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering this weekend at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua. It will feature the Oregon State Heavy Athletics Championships. Features include import and food vendors, Scottish clans, and Celtic music all day. The headline band is the Katie Jane Band. Activities take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
MUSIC IN THE PARK CONCLUDES FOR 2022
Music in the Park concludes its 2022 season Thursday night at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek. Douglas County’s longest running summer concert series is celebrating its 35th year. The season closer will be country recording artist Amy Clawson. Music begins at 6:00 p.m. Concert goers should bring a lawn...
YOUR CUE 8.25.22
Presented by Premier Insurance: Shannon Sebastian and Allan Painter are joined by by Sarah Everman from The Wine Destination and Sarah Gallino of Whiskey Creek Rustics to talk about their businesses, Rediscover Roseburg and all the things happening downtown. Click here to download for later listening: YOUR CUE 8 25 2022.
MERCY FOUNDATION RECEIVES GRANT TO SUPPORT TID
Mercy Foundation’s Youth Diabetes program has been awarded a grant from the CommonSpirit Mission and Ministry Fund. Foundation Director Lisa Platt said the grant is for a total of $133,407. It will support the foundation’s youth Type 1 diabetes program called, Beyond the Diagnosis. Platt said type 1 diabetes is a complex and costly disease with no cure. Platt said the stress for families of T1D youth is immense. Currently, Douglas County families with a child diagnosed with T1D are left to navigate a healthcare system with little support and no local access to care.
OPERATION HOME FRONT CONTINUES WEDNESDAY
With school about to begin, help is available for veterans who could use some assistance in gathering school supplies for their children. Douglas County Wings of Love is holding Operation Home Front at the National Guard Armory on General Avenue in Roseburg. After beginning Tuesday, it will continue Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizer Carol Hunt said this is made possible by Dollar Tree Stores which asks customers to donate to active military and veterans.
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.25.22
President and CEO of The Ford Family Foundation, Anne Kubisch provides an update on the organization and her plan to retire in the fall of 2023. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 8 25 2022.
DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
DOUGLAS COUNTY EMPLOYERS ADD 220 JOBS IN JULY
Douglas County employment increased a seasonally adjusted 220 jobs in July after losses of 130 in June and 200 jobs in May. A State of Oregon Employment Department release said Douglas County has now gained back 73 percent of the jobs lost in March and April of 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
CHANGE IN CITATIONS, DUE TO SURVEILLANCE CAMERA
Roseburg Police have made a change in who was cited for a two-vehicle accident last month. The RPD report said on July 13th the vehicles collided on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in the east entrance to Bi-Mart. At the time, the 78-year old driver was cited for making a dangerous left turn. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck and continues to be bed-ridden at this time. The report said surveillance of the accident was recently discovered from a camera in the store’s parking lot. That surveillance showed that the other driver, a 20-year old man, was driving about twice the speed limit when the crash occurred.
TRAILER FIRE WITH AMAZON MERCHANDISE ON INTERSTATE 5
A semi-trailer with Amazon merchandise caught fire early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 just south of Sutherlin. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to the incident just after 3:50 a.m. Waechter said first responders found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer which was filled with an unknown mixed load of items. The fire was initially stopped from spreading and causing more damage.
LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES CONTAINED ON UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST
Most lightning caused fires from last week’s storms have been contained on the Umpqua National Forest. Pam Sichting of the UNF said all the fires, with the exception of the Camel Hump Fire which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. Sichting said firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any new smokes and heat. Ground patrols and aerial detection flights continue to search for any holdover or new starts.
CHARGES PENDING AFTER TRUCK STRIKES TREES
Charges are pending after a box truck wrecked Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:20 p.m. the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 38 near Paradise Creek Road in the Elkton area when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. It continued on and hit another tree, causing extensive damage.
FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH FIRE NEAR POWERS
Firefighters extinguished a wildland fire near Powers over the weekend. An update from the Coos Forest Protective Association said crews from CFPA, rural fire departments in Powers and Myrtle Point, and the U.S. Forest Service responded Saturday afternoon. Jef Chase from CFPA said the fire, which was burning in grass and brush on a steep hillside, was contained at about 15 acres. Chase said fire crews were assisted by the landowner, a private logging company with dozers and water tenders, several helicopters and a retardant plane.
MISSING MAN FOUND SAFE
A missing man has been found safe. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 63-year old Rick Leroy Garrett was located outside the search area on Monday. Garrett had been reported missing last Thursday when the man contacted a friend and said he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. O’Dell said search crews had looked for the man but had been unable to locate him.
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. the rider crashed in the 1000 block of Days Creek Road in the Days Creek area. When a deputy arrived, the motorcycle was in the ditch and the rider was conscious and breathing but confused and not very responsive. It appeared the man had failed to negotiate the corner and the bike entered the gravel where the rider lost control.
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged elude incident 0n Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. 69-year old Diane Baldwin was contacted at a business in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street and told not to drive due to her license being suspended. Baldwin allegedly drove anyway and a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of that business. The suspect eluded police and later pulled the vehicle into a car wash on N.E. Stephens Street. Employees closed the business and Baldwin was eventually talked out of the vehicle. During the incident, she allegedly called 911 twice for non-emergent issues.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASSING
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged trespassing incident on Wednesday. The RPD report said about 9:20 p.m. officers found the 32-year old inside a building belonging to the city’s parks department in the 2000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, after hours, despite the presence of two “Employees Only” signs. The woman was given multiple warnings to leave the building, but refused.
MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION FOR PAST INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was charged with a felony count of strangulation by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just after 12:00 p.m. officers contacted 20-year old Max Barnett during a traffic stop on the on ramp to Interstate 5 northbound at the Harvard Avenue interchange. During the contact, officers discovered there was cause to arrest Barnett for a number of crimes from an incident on August 13th. Barnett was also charged with menacing, harassment, and violation of a no contact order. He was held on $50,000 bail.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged burglary on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 4:20 p.m. the 54-year old allegedly entered a vacant home in the 600 block of Northeast Alameda Avenue and stole a $1,200 generator. An officer contacted the man later in the day and placed him under arrest. He was charged with burglary in the second degree and for first-degree theft. The man was held without bail.
