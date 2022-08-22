ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

OJT
3d ago

About time they close this cestpool… had family and friends worked there and no one had anything good to say. Not to mentioned the people in our community who stayed there… old equipment, dirty, underplaid staff and abuse of power… I saw this coming 3 years ago

businessobserverfl.com

Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota

Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota remains one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is still one of the hottest housing markets in America. According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, in Sarasota County the average price for a single family home is $525,000 with an average time to contract period of ten day. In Manatee County the average cost of a single family home is $521,000 with nine days for time to contract.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drive-time storms likely on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of moisture in our atmosphere will trigger more showers and thunderstorms today. Like the last few days, the possibility exists for one or two storms will have heavy rain downpours and very gusty winds. The timing of the storms will also be similar with the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Blaze Pizza donates proceeds to local Suncoast non-profit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents can support families in need by buying pizza. “Blaze of Hope” a non-profit organization that helps provide financial aid to families with children who are hospitalized has partnered with the restaurant Blaze Pizza. On every last Thursday of the month customers who mention...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Celebrate the ADA at the North Port Public Library

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is celebrating the 32nd year of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a special event and exhibit at the North Port Public Library on Friday, Aug. 26. The exhibit, “Coming Out of History’s Dark Corners,” examines the history of civil rights for people...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Local theater professional to create new arts festival in Sarasota

For years, Jeffery Kin made the most of theatrical spaces, milking them for every ounce of drama and pathos. Now he’s using Sarasota’s arts community as a larger canvas, and he’s hoping to pull them all together as collaborators in building a weeklong arts festival. Kin, who...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead following motorcycle crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating after one person died in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Aug. 22 near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41). Police say that the driver of a motorcycle, a 36-year-old man...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Wheres the Bus’ app helps parents with student’s morning commute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Sarasota and Manatee County students can now track their bus driver’s route before heading to school. “Wheres the Bus” app provides up-to-the-minute ETAs to eliminate stress and worry for parents on morning and afternoon transportation. Parents can download the app through the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Deal to sell Mira Mar is off, but plans to demolish it are not

Sarasota developer Seaward Development has backed out of an agreement to buy the structurally questionable Mira Mar building after failing to gain permission to demolish it — a quest the building’s current owner will now undertake. The building, on South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, has been the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice man accused of stealing $90,000 from elderly woman

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast woman is out $92,272 after deputies say someone closely connected to her stole her money. Michael Tremba, 34, of Venice, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with exploitation of the elderly. Sarasota County Sheriff’s investigators say Tremba defrauded the woman, whom he regularly “checked...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A storm in Ellenton leaves extensive damage in Colony Cove

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The sudden, violent thunderstorm that ripped through the Colony Cove subdivision Sunday damaged at least 31 homes, Manatee County officials said Monday. The storm came through around 5:30 p.m. and was originally only thought to have damaged only 12 to 14 homes, said Manatee County Public...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee development fills leased spaces a year after construction concludes

Last August, construction concluded on The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow and leasing began. Now the mixed-use development is fully leased. The Primerica Developments Inc. development in north Manatee County features more than 19,000 square feet of retail, medical and office building space west of Interstate 75. “With so much growth...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Bacteria prompting no-swim advisories likely from multiple sources

No-swim advisories have popped up at several Sarasota and Manatee county locations this summer, strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the water while stopping short of actually closing the shorelines. Typically prompted by routine weekly tests that yield results of higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, the advisories are often...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews were on the scene after a car drove into a structure on Webber Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The house’s crumpled carport could be seen from the road as Sarasota Fire Department Units responded to the house, in the 2200 block of Webber.
SARASOTA, FL

