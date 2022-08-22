Read full article on original website
About time they close this cestpool… had family and friends worked there and no one had anything good to say. Not to mentioned the people in our community who stayed there… old equipment, dirty, underplaid staff and abuse of power… I saw this coming 3 years ago
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
Mysuncoast.com
Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota remains one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is still one of the hottest housing markets in America. According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, in Sarasota County the average price for a single family home is $525,000 with an average time to contract period of ten day. In Manatee County the average cost of a single family home is $521,000 with nine days for time to contract.
Mysuncoast.com
Drive-time storms likely on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of moisture in our atmosphere will trigger more showers and thunderstorms today. Like the last few days, the possibility exists for one or two storms will have heavy rain downpours and very gusty winds. The timing of the storms will also be similar with the...
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
Mysuncoast.com
Blaze Pizza donates proceeds to local Suncoast non-profit
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents can support families in need by buying pizza. “Blaze of Hope” a non-profit organization that helps provide financial aid to families with children who are hospitalized has partnered with the restaurant Blaze Pizza. On every last Thursday of the month customers who mention...
Heavy rain causes flooding in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota were asked to avoid certain roadways due to flooding Wednesday evening. Heavy rains caused flooding in the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 between 6th Street and 7th Street, the Sarasota Police Department said in a tweet. Authorities asked the public to seek alternate...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Military Academy partners with SunCoast Blood Centers on blood drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The students at Sarasota Military Academy will be hosting a blood drive with SunCoast Blood Centers from Aug 25-26. Donations across the nations have been down and local blood bank drives help make up nearly 25-percent of total donations at SunCoast Blood Centers. The Sarasota Military...
Mysuncoast.com
Celebrate the ADA at the North Port Public Library
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is celebrating the 32nd year of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a special event and exhibit at the North Port Public Library on Friday, Aug. 26. The exhibit, “Coming Out of History’s Dark Corners,” examines the history of civil rights for people...
Longboat Observer
Local theater professional to create new arts festival in Sarasota
For years, Jeffery Kin made the most of theatrical spaces, milking them for every ounce of drama and pathos. Now he’s using Sarasota’s arts community as a larger canvas, and he’s hoping to pull them all together as collaborators in building a weeklong arts festival. Kin, who...
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating after one person died in a motorcycle crash Monday evening. The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Aug. 22 near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41). Police say that the driver of a motorcycle, a 36-year-old man...
North Port construction site draws trespassing fossil hunters, raising safety concerns
Construction at a massive development site in North Port is drawing trespassing fossil hunters that are raising safety concerns across the development.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Wheres the Bus’ app helps parents with student’s morning commute
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of Sarasota and Manatee County students can now track their bus driver’s route before heading to school. “Wheres the Bus” app provides up-to-the-minute ETAs to eliminate stress and worry for parents on morning and afternoon transportation. Parents can download the app through the...
Longboat Observer
Deal to sell Mira Mar is off, but plans to demolish it are not
Sarasota developer Seaward Development has backed out of an agreement to buy the structurally questionable Mira Mar building after failing to gain permission to demolish it — a quest the building’s current owner will now undertake. The building, on South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, has been the...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice man accused of stealing $90,000 from elderly woman
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast woman is out $92,272 after deputies say someone closely connected to her stole her money. Michael Tremba, 34, of Venice, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with exploitation of the elderly. Sarasota County Sheriff’s investigators say Tremba defrauded the woman, whom he regularly “checked...
Venice, Florida Is One of the Top Fishing Spots for Snook Fishing This Fall
From our friends at FishingBooker – Snook is one of the all-time favorite species of inshore anglers. And considering they are outstanding fighters as well as a delicious meal, that is no surprise. To ensure healthy populations fishing for Snook is limited, which makes the times when they are allowed to be kept even more exciting.
Mysuncoast.com
A storm in Ellenton leaves extensive damage in Colony Cove
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The sudden, violent thunderstorm that ripped through the Colony Cove subdivision Sunday damaged at least 31 homes, Manatee County officials said Monday. The storm came through around 5:30 p.m. and was originally only thought to have damaged only 12 to 14 homes, said Manatee County Public...
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee development fills leased spaces a year after construction concludes
Last August, construction concluded on The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow and leasing began. Now the mixed-use development is fully leased. The Primerica Developments Inc. development in north Manatee County features more than 19,000 square feet of retail, medical and office building space west of Interstate 75. “With so much growth...
Longboat Observer
Bacteria prompting no-swim advisories likely from multiple sources
No-swim advisories have popped up at several Sarasota and Manatee county locations this summer, strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the water while stopping short of actually closing the shorelines. Typically prompted by routine weekly tests that yield results of higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, the advisories are often...
Mysuncoast.com
Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews were on the scene after a car drove into a structure on Webber Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The house’s crumpled carport could be seen from the road as Sarasota Fire Department Units responded to the house, in the 2200 block of Webber.
