USWNT roster: Concacaf W Championship roster returns intact for September camp; Crystal Dunn back in training

Hailie Mace has been added to the U.S. women’s national team roster for its upcoming friendlies against Nigeria, replacing the injured Kelley O’Hara. O’Hara was forced to withdraw from the squad due to what U.S. Soccer called a “lingering hip injury that needs some extended rest.” Mace, 25. has earned her first USWNT call since the team’s identification training camp in December 2019. Prior to that her most recent call was the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which served as qualifying for the 2019 World Cup. Overall, Mace has earned three USWNT caps. Mace is listed on the roster as a defender, though she has played mostly as a midfielder for the Kansas City Current this season. The ex-UCLA star is known for her versatility, which will increase her value to USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. The USWNT will face Nigeria on September 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, and then on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. RelatedDon't expect to see Mia Fishel with the USWNT anytime soonUSWNT opts for continuity in roster for Nigeria friendliesCatarina Macario, Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman represent USWNT on 2022 Ballon d'Or shortlist
LAFC's roster includes stars Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale, but its most important player has been Cristian Arango, hardly a household name.
Before you know it, soccer’s World Cup will be upon us again and the United States men’s team will end the desperately frustrating 100-month pause since it last competed in the beautiful game’s most grandiose thrill ride. As November rushes ever closer and the already booming ranks...
The National Women’s Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS. “As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final.” The top six teams in the league advance to the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Oct. 15. The top two finishers in the regular season get a bye to the semifinals.
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
When Sam Bennett won last weekend’s U.S. Amateur, he did it the hard way. Website USGA.org report that “Bennett could have joined the play-for-pay ranks in June after finishing 10th in the NCAA Championships, thanks to a final-round 64, and tying for 49th in the U.S. Open. But this past spring, he removed his name from PGA Tour University, a ranking system that awards the top five collegiate seniors spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Alex Morgan is still thriving on the pitch, make no mistake about it. That being said, the USWNT star is certainly enjoying her free time. On Tuesday night, Morgan shared a picture of her family enjoying themselves on the beach. The photo included her husband, Servando Carrasco, as well as her daughter Charlie.
