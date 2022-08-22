USWNT roster: Concacaf W Championship roster returns intact for September camp; Crystal Dunn back in training

Hailie Mace has been added to the U.S. women’s national team roster for its upcoming friendlies against Nigeria, replacing the injured Kelley O’Hara. O’Hara was forced to withdraw from the squad due to what U.S. Soccer called a “lingering hip injury that needs some extended rest.” Mace, 25. has earned her first USWNT call since the team’s identification training camp in December 2019. Prior to that her most recent call was the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which served as qualifying for the 2019 World Cup. Overall, Mace has earned three USWNT caps. Mace is listed on the roster as a defender, though she has played mostly as a midfielder for the Kansas City Current this season. The ex-UCLA star is known for her versatility, which will increase her value to USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski. The USWNT will face Nigeria on September 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, and then on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. RelatedDon't expect to see Mia Fishel with the USWNT anytime soonUSWNT opts for continuity in roster for Nigeria friendliesCatarina Macario, Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman represent USWNT on 2022 Ballon d'Or shortlist

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO