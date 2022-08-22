ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

WNY job fair coming to the Walden Galleria

By Patrick Ryan
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local businesses are putting out the hiring sign, and job seekers can get their resumes in the hands of recruiters on September 14 at the Walden Galleria.

The in-person “WNY Get Hired” job fair will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the shopping center’s lower level near the Apple Store. The event is free to attend.

People of all skill levels are encouraged to attend and get matched to Western New York employers who need them.

Recruiters from the Army National Guard, People Inc., Seneca Gaming Corporation, Univera Healthcare, Maclean-Fogg Component Solutions, Brookdale Niagara Memory Care, TL Cannon Management Company and more will be on-site.

If you’re an employer looking to participate, contact Dawn Rayl, Walden Galleria advertising representative, at 716-681-7600 x132 or dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020.

