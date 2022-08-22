How high did Western Springs junior tennis player Danica Bezanis rank in Girls' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 12?

Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
spotonillinois.com
Junior tennis player Stela Vlaisavljevic from Aurora racks up 11 bonus points in Girls' 18 bracket by week ending July 23
There is one junior tennis player from Gilberts ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 12 by the United States Tennis Association. Matthew Crumlett is the top ranked boy in the category with 20 points. Players earn points by winning matches in tournaments, with bonus... Posted...
spotonillinois.com
River Forest tennis player Caroline Douglas ranks in Girls' 12 singles bracket in week ending July 22
River Forest tennis player Josephine Kim won 76 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 76 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Maia Loureiro from Orland Park win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?
Orland Park tennis player Riyaa' Jain won 66 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 66 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
UIC ranks among 'Best of the Best' for LGBTQ students
Students and employees attend the UIC Pride Picnic June 15. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago) The University of Illinois Chicago is named among the nation's top 40 Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges and Universities by Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for LGBTQ+... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 22:17. 21:55. 21:42.
spotonillinois.com
McHenry County weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6
Nippersink School District 2 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Nippersink School District 2, which teaches 1,051 students, reported... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 09:04. 08:06. 07:59.
spotonillinois.com
Crest Hill, Illinois had a median home sale price of $31,500 in July 2022
Glen Carbon tennis player Isaac Chleboun is ranked 7,909th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 53 total points, split between 36 single points and 110 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
Manteno weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6
Robin Kelly tweeted the following: "This Thursday my team will be hosting mobile office hours in Chicago Heights. Stop by if you need assistance with an issue you're experiencing with a federal agency, like help securing VA benefits or obtaining your passport. I hope you can make...
spotonillinois.com
McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24
CRYSTAL LAKE-The 11th annual McHenry County Catholic Prayer Breakfast will be held Sept. 24, here. How high did Roscoe junior tennis player Elizabeth Schindler rank in Girls' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 29?. 04:59. 04:59. 04:16. 04:16. Demmer joins Bishop On Air for interview: 'IL families deserve a...
spotonillinois.com
No injuries in Lakemoor townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a pet from a townhouse fire Tuesday afternoon in Lakemoor. How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Glen Ellyn in week ending Aug. 12?
spotonillinois.com
Minooka Community High School Board of Education met June 15
Here are the minutes provided by the board: CALL TO ORDER The regular meeting was called to order at 6:04 p.m. by President Mike Brozovich via teleconferencing. The meeting was held at Minooka Community High School-South...
spotonillinois.com
Chicago's Top Doc Has COVID But Has Minimal Symptoms Thanks To Vaccines, She Says
CHICAGO - The city's top health official has COVID-19 but is experiencing minimal symptoms, the health department announced Thursday. Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night, she said in a statement. It is the first time Arwady has been...
spotonillinois.com
Red light cameras at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace reactivated
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - The red light cameras at a busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace are back on after a judge ordered the cameras be reactivated. The red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street have lead to several indictments, including state Sen. Martin Sandoval and former... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Chicago among U.S. cities with downtown districts struggling most to recover after the pandemic, study finds
(NEXSTAR) - The downtown districts of many larger U.S. cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the "initial...
spotonillinois.com
What is the Difference Between Quarantine and Isolation? Chicago's Top Doctor Explains
With COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing once again, there's one important distinction health experts want people to know. The CDC changed its recommendations last week, releasing new quarantine guidance, among other things. Chicago's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 21:53. 21:52. 21:49.
spotonillinois.com
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city's South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant....
spotonillinois.com
Plan for upscale meat market nearing final approval in Vernon Hills
A plan to convert the former Denny's restaurant near Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills to Wild Fork market and Heyday Med Spa is nearing final approval. The eatery's menu features specialties like ostrich filets and alligator tenderloins.
spotonillinois.com
Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Neck in River North, Flagging Down Police Near Mag Mile
A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation near Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Tuesday evening. According to police, the stabbing occurred in River North on the first block of West Ohio at approximately 7:46 p.m. The man was stabbed in the neck...
