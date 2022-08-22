ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, IL

spotonillinois.com

McHenry County weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6

Nippersink School District 2 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Nippersink School District 2, which teaches 1,051 students, reported...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

UIC ranks among 'Best of the Best' for LGBTQ students

Students and employees attend the UIC Pride Picnic June 15. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago) The University of Illinois Chicago is named among the nation's top 40 Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges and Universities by Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for LGBTQ+...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Manteno weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6

Robin Kelly tweeted the following: "This Thursday my team will be hosting mobile office hours in Chicago Heights. Stop by if you need assistance with an issue you're experiencing with a federal agency, like help securing VA benefits or obtaining your passport. I hope you can make...
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
spotonillinois.com

Aurora Parish Festivals Entertain Thousands

AURORA-Parish festivals at St. Rita of Cascia and St. Therese of Jesus drew around 4,000 people to celebrate community and light competition on Aug. 14. Mild temperatures and cloudy skies helped both outdoor events run smoothly.
AURORA, IL
spotonillinois.com

McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24

CRYSTAL LAKE-The 11th annual McHenry County Catholic Prayer Breakfast will be held Sept. 24, here.
spotonillinois.com

No injuries in Lakemoor townhouse fire

Firefighters rescued a pet from a townhouse fire Tuesday afternoon in Lakemoor.
LAKEMOOR, IL
spotonillinois.com

Waukegan Port District Board met July 20

Here is the agenda provided by the board: Call to Order Roll CallPledge of Allegiance Approval of Remote Participation/Voting General Counsel Report Chairman Remarks / F3 Public Comment Committee Reports Treasurer's and Finance Report Consent...
WAUKEGAN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city's South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant....
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

What is the Difference Between Quarantine and Isolation? Chicago's Top Doctor Explains

With COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing once again, there's one important distinction health experts want people to know. The CDC changed its recommendations last week, releasing new quarantine guidance, among other things. Chicago's...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Will County Democratic Caucus Committee met Aug. 17

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: I. CALL TO ORDER II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG III. ROLL CALL IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1. WC Democratic Caucus - Special Meeting - Jun 15, 2022 6:00 PM 2. WC Democratic Caucus - Special...
WILL COUNTY, IL

